East Greenwich, RI

Pawtucket Times

The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham

BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Buy a piece of Pawtucket, help preserve sentimental landmark

PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie. This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D....
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival

It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident

(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Target 12: Yard Waste

While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Striped bass bite outstanding

“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
