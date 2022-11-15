Read full article on original website
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Pawtucket Times
The Paper Store creates a new look for Bellingham
BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there. The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and...
Valley Breeze
Buy a piece of Pawtucket, help preserve sentimental landmark
PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie. This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D....
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
independentri.com
The journey to save a historic home in Narragansett comes to an end with a memorable trip down the road
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It’s not every day that a very large house rolls slowly along Boston Neck Road, taking up the full width of the street and with only about four inches on each side at the tightest spots. That is exactly what happened Tuesday morning when “Broadmoor”...
‘This isn’t fair’: Rhode Island tops the nation in identity theft reports
The crime boomed during the pandemic, as billions of dollars went into hastily put-together benefit programs.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
New play structure unveiled at Roger Williams Park
The ribbon was cut Thursday at Roger Williams Park on the "Bear Ground" play structure on Maple Avenue near the Temple of Music.
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
johnstonsunrise.net
Striped bass bite outstanding
“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
