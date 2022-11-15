Read full article on original website
Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers’ offense crash back to Earth in loss to Penn State
Gavin Wimsatt and the Rutgers offense returned to reality on Saturday. After putting together the best performance of his young career against Michigan State last weekend, the redshirt freshman quarterback and his offense struggled mightily throughout the Scarlet Knights’ 55-10 loss to No. 11 Penn State at SHI Stadium.
Rutgers injury report vs. Penn State: Scarlet Knights down 3 key players
Rutgers will enter its final home game of the season down multiple key players. The Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) lost three starters to injury last week in its 27-21 loss to Michigan State. Those three players — DL Rene Konga, OL Ireland Brown and RB Aaron Young — will be out again today against No. 11 Penn State (8-2, 5-2).
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
Here are the 5 mistakes that doomed Rutgers in another loss to Penn State
Another year. Another loss to Penn State. Rutgers’ losing streak to Penn State reached 16 games in a row Saturday as the Scarlet Knights were undone by the No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions by two defensive touchdowns, a kick return touchdown and a slew of mistakes that added up to a 55-10 loss at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Greg Schiano promised Rutgers would be better in November. That’s not happening | Politi’s 5 observations
Well, Greg Schiano said he wanted Rutgers to play complementary football, didn’t he? In the home finale, all three phases of his team demonstrated an impressive level of symbiosis in handing Penn State an easy, breezy 55-10 victory. First, it was the special teams that allowed Penn State returner...
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
Rutgers is still miles from catching the Big Ten’s elite programs | Politi
In the fourth quarter of the latest blowout Rutgers loss to an elite Big Ten program, something interesting was happening in the SHI Stadium press box. Well, to be clear, it wasn’t happening in the press box. It was unfolding three or so hours down I-95, where the No. 2 team in the country was on the ropes against the closest thing the Scarlet Knights have to a rival in this conference.
Where do Rutgers and Penn State intersect on the FB recruiting trail as senior day nears?
Rutgers and Penn State will battle it out on the SHI Stadium field on Saturday, but how has Rutgers sized up to the recruiting prowess of the Nittany Lions and their national brand?James Franklin once said that Penn State gets whichever players out of New Jersey that it wants. And while that might not be true, the Nittany Lions have had success recruiting the Garden State, and way before Franklin ever arrived. But here’s how things have gone since Schiano reclaimed the reigns of New Jersey’s sole FBS school in December 2019.
No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues
The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Penn
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers men’s soccer’s historic 2022 season has come to an end. The Scarlet Knights fell to Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, suffering a 3-0 loss at Penn Park that ended their best season as a Big Ten member.
WATCH: Northern Highlands blocks PAT in overtime to defeat North Hunterdon in G4 semis
Northern Highlands and North Hunterdon played a classic on a chilly Saturday evening at Franklin High School in the North, Group 4 semifinals as part of the 2022 NJISAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. Northern Highlands, the No. 15 team in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with a 21-20 overtime...
No. 2 Crusaders beat No. 18 Delbarton, set up Bergen-Bosco Non-Public A title rematch
The Crusaders wanted it, and they got it. Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, won on Friday night, so No. 2 Bergen Catholic knew a win over No. 18 Delbarton would set up a NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship rematch on Friday at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
No. 15 Northern Highlands outlasts No. 11 North Hunterdon in OT to reach G4 final
Northern Highlands’ down-but-not-out, keep-moving-forward season of swings was perhaps well-represented by the play that gave the Highlanders the lead in overtime. Sophomore quarterback Nate Johnson, who didn’t even start the game, hit junior Fred Kanning on a hitch route across the middle for what seemed like a five-yard pickup at best, perhaps even less.
No. 5 Delsea gets back to being Delsea, rallies to top No. 9 Camden in Group 3 semifinal
It may have been the worst first half it played all season. Seven penalties. The first two drives stalled in the red zone. It trailed for the first time all season after 24 minutes.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
Will Eagles’ run defense get fixed with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh? Here’s what NFL analyst says
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles’ season reeled off eight consecutive wins to open the season, those victories likely camouflaged a major flaw that no longer could be ignored after Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were helpless as the Commanders ran for 152...
Delsea, Camden ready for Top-10 football showdown in first-ever state semifinal
For 30 years, Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese has used sectional championships as the standard for success in his program. Camden has seemingly been chasing a ghost for decades - a second sectional title to go with the one it won in 1976.
What channel is Indianapolis Colts game today vs. Eagles? (11/20/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
With high expectations & tremendous talent, Camden names Wayns new boys hoops coach
With high expectations for another championship season, Camden has named former Villanova standout Maalik Wayns as its new head coach. Wayns was approved by the district Thursday, according to Sheena M. Yera, Senior Director of Communications, Media & External Affairs. It’s his first head coaching position at the high school level after serving on the Villanova staff last season in a role that focused on off-court development of the student-athlete.
Giants believe they have advantage when temperatures drop, winds swirl at MetLife Stadium
The weather forecast for Sunday in East Rutherford isn’t so bad that the Giants’ game against the Detroit Lions had to be moved to Detroit. The teams, of course, couldn’t have played at Ford Field anyway because that’s where the Buffalo Bills had to move their home game against the Cleveland Browns in order to escape a three-day, lake-effect snow event that could dump up to four feet of the white stuff on parts of Western New York.
