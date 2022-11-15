ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers is still miles from catching the Big Ten's elite programs | Politi

In the fourth quarter of the latest blowout Rutgers loss to an elite Big Ten program, something interesting was happening in the SHI Stadium press box. Well, to be clear, it wasn't happening in the press box. It was unfolding three or so hours down I-95, where the No. 2 team in the country was on the ropes against the closest thing the Scarlet Knights have to a rival in this conference.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Where do Rutgers and Penn State intersect on the FB recruiting trail as senior day nears?

Rutgers and Penn State will battle it out on the SHI Stadium field on Saturday, but how has Rutgers sized up to the recruiting prowess of the Nittany Lions and their national brand?James Franklin once said that Penn State gets whichever players out of New Jersey that it wants. And while that might not be true, the Nittany Lions have had success recruiting the Garden State, and way before Franklin ever arrived. But here's how things have gone since Schiano reclaimed the reigns of New Jersey's sole FBS school in December 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano's sensational start continues

The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O'Malley in the final bout.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

With high expectations & tremendous talent, Camden names Wayns new boys hoops coach

With high expectations for another championship season, Camden has named former Villanova standout Maalik Wayns as its new head coach. Wayns was approved by the district Thursday, according to Sheena M. Yera, Senior Director of Communications, Media & External Affairs. It's his first head coaching position at the high school level after serving on the Villanova staff last season in a role that focused on off-court development of the student-athlete.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Giants believe they have advantage when temperatures drop, winds swirl at MetLife Stadium

The weather forecast for Sunday in East Rutherford isn't so bad that the Giants' game against the Detroit Lions had to be moved to Detroit. The teams, of course, couldn't have played at Ford Field anyway because that's where the Buffalo Bills had to move their home game against the Cleveland Browns in order to escape a three-day, lake-effect snow event that could dump up to four feet of the white stuff on parts of Western New York.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
