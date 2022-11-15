We remember the victims of the most recent mass shooting – this one occurring on a college campus, just one state away, and a short drive north from us. I send my condolences to the three (3) families of the young victims who lost their lives and prayers for those injured, and the entire university community in Charlottesville. As a former campus police chief and now Sheriff, I have always advocated for responsible gun ownership throughout my career as a law enforcement leader. Such senseless gun violence has to stop.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO