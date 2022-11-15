ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotels in Durham, NC ( Near Central Park)

Which cheap hotels in Durham have reduced mobility rooms?. Those looking for an affordable hotels in Durham can find several options, depending on their budget. They will find clean and comfortable rooms with good amenities. If you are looking for the best value for your money, it is best to book in advance.
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Statement from Durham County Sheriff

We remember the victims of the most recent mass shooting – this one occurring on a college campus, just one state away, and a short drive north from us. I send my condolences to the three (3) families of the young victims who lost their lives and prayers for those injured, and the entire university community in Charlottesville. As a former campus police chief and now Sheriff, I have always advocated for responsible gun ownership throughout my career as a law enforcement leader. Such senseless gun violence has to stop.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year slowly comes to a close, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the new data finds that:. 209 firearms...
Chronicle

Explore diverse Southern identity at Carrboro Film Fest

Carrboro, just a stone’s throw from Durham and one of the best small towns in the US, is hosting the 17th annual Carrboro Film Fest Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 at The ArtsCenter. “The people [of Carrboro] are reflective and thoughtful. They love using art as a way of reflecting on and discussing society and relevant cultural issues,” said Bradley Bethel, director of the film festival. “One of the best things about Carrboro Film Fest has always been the enthusiasm that the audience brings,”
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL News

Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy