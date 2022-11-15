Read full article on original website
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh canceled
The final preparations are complete. Sit back, relax and enjoy this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.
'This is a generational decision': Durham city council debates fate of old police HQ building
"Some people see history, a lot of value. Other people see a reminder of a very painful chapter as it was a police headquarters."
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Young dance troupe member dies after being hit by truck at Raleigh Christmas parade
The truck was pulling a float when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Chronicle
Statement from Durham County Sheriff
We remember the victims of the most recent mass shooting – this one occurring on a college campus, just one state away, and a short drive north from us. I send my condolences to the three (3) families of the young victims who lost their lives and prayers for those injured, and the entire university community in Charlottesville. As a former campus police chief and now Sheriff, I have always advocated for responsible gun ownership throughout my career as a law enforcement leader. Such senseless gun violence has to stop.
cbs17
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year slowly comes to a close, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the new data finds that:. 209 firearms...
Chronicle
Explore diverse Southern identity at Carrboro Film Fest
Carrboro, just a stone’s throw from Durham and one of the best small towns in the US, is hosting the 17th annual Carrboro Film Fest Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 at The ArtsCenter. “The people [of Carrboro] are reflective and thoughtful. They love using art as a way of reflecting on and discussing society and relevant cultural issues,” said Bradley Bethel, director of the film festival. “One of the best things about Carrboro Film Fest has always been the enthusiasm that the audience brings,”
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
Surprise! Durham homeowner gets new roof after 5 On Your Side report
DURHAM, N.C. — A WRAL viewer got a big surprise after a 5 On Your Side report. In September, WRAL's 5 On Your Side reported the shingle manufacturer TAMKO denied warranty claims on the shingles for a Durham homeowner after roofing contractors told him the shingles were breaking down prematurely.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
As some students misbehave on school buses, Wake will pay employees to serve as monitors
Bus drivers told horror stories about having objects thrown at them by students that could have caused accidents.
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
NCCU coach LeVelle Moton behind Raleigh affordable housing project
Raleigh Raised Development, co-owned by North Carolina Central head basketball coach LeVelle Moton, will bring mixed-income housing to Heritage Park.
‘More than just a house’: In her own words, a single mom talks about facing eviction
“I tried to find something similar, and it’s just like double the price, so there’s just no way I can survive or stay in Durham or any of that.”
cbs17
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
