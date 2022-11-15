Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
Ex-NFL head coach warns Giants could be better next year but have worse record
The New York Giants are looking good at 7-2 right now. But forget the rest of the 2022 season. What will next year look like?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former NFL offensive coach Marty Mornhinweg looks ahead to the Giants next season, via The 33rd Team:
What channel is Washington Commanders game today vs. Texans? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Caesars promo code: $1,250 first-bet insurance for NFL Week 11, World Cup, NBA, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Winter is coming, but that’s okay with plenty of sports to keep you entertained and the ability to earn up to $1,250 in...
Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor
Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
What channel is Los Angeles Chargers game today vs. Chiefs? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2002) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. Vikings? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says
The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
What channel is Chicago Bears game today vs. Falcons? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
What channel is Detroit Lions game today vs. Giants? (11/20/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Raiders? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
What channel is Indianapolis Colts game today vs. Eagles? (11/20/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0