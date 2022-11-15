Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Former SpaceX employees file labor-law complaint
Eight former SpaceX employees filed labor-law complaints, alleging that Elon Musk's space company unlawfully fired workers after they wrote company management a letter begging them to publicly condemn Musk's "harmful" behavior on social media. The former workers allege that SpaceX terminated their employment for participating in "concerted protected activities." Those...
Albany Herald
Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand
Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising...
