N.J. weather: Snow squall threat in forecast today for parts of state
It could be a messy evening commute Friday in northwestern New Jersey, with the potential for snow squalls or snow showers this afternoon, forecasters say. Snow squalls are intense bursts of moderate to heavy snow that tend to occur quickly — often dropping a fast coating of snow on the ground, making roads and highways slick. They also tend to generate strong winds, which blow the snow sideways. This creates whiteout conditions, sharply reducing visibility for drivers.
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Snow flurries possible on unseasonably cold day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the region Friday, keeping unseasonably cold conditions for the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or flurries. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
NJ weather: The calendar says November, the forecast January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: Unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.
Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
New Yorkers bundle up as bitter cold impacts the region
News 12's Julio Avila was outside in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn with more on the chilly weather outlook.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
fox5ny.com
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow
NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Flu cases keep rising ahead of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, doctors are warning patients to gather cautiously.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
NBC Connecticut
First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
New Jersey ordered to remove cheeky highway safety signs
Federal officials are putting a stop to signs such as "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road," and "We'll be blunt-- don't drive high" along New Jersey highways.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
theharlemvalleynews.net
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
