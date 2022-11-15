ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snow squall threat in forecast today for parts of state

It could be a messy evening commute Friday in northwestern New Jersey, with the potential for snow squalls or snow showers this afternoon, forecasters say. Snow squalls are intense bursts of moderate to heavy snow that tend to occur quickly — often dropping a fast coating of snow on the ground, making roads and highways slick. They also tend to generate strong winds, which blow the snow sideways. This creates whiteout conditions, sharply reducing visibility for drivers.
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Snow flurries possible on unseasonably cold day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the region Friday, keeping unseasonably cold conditions for the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or flurries. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
New Jersey 101.5

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
