FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Police were on the scene of an armed home invasion Thursday morning in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. At least one person was hurt and police were still on the scene hours later, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.According to police, it happened just after 9 a.m. at a house on 28th Street. Three people were inside, and one suffered minor injuries. Police did not immediately say if the incident was targeted or if anything was taken. Neighbors said they were stunned something like this happened in their quiet community. "It's frightening, yeah, absolutely. As I said, I live right behind, I didn't hear anything. Our bedroom windows face that house. So I heard nothing or saw anything," a neighbor told CBS2. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. Details about a suspect or suspects were not immediately released.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO