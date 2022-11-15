ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border

An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NBC New York

3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire In Oradell Medical Building Doused

Firefighters quickly doused a Friday morning fire in an Oradell medical building. The apparently electrical fire broke out in an oxygen room in the three-story office building on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Firefighters contained it to that room, kept the flames from spreading and had the blaze extinguished...
PARAMUS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues

MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Three killed in house fire in Passaic County

Three people were killed in a fire Friday night in Clifton, police said Saturday morning. The fire broke out in a home on Ladwik Lane home around 7:30 p.m., police said. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, whose office is investigating, identified the victims as Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95. A fourth individual was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson and was in stable condition.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 1 injured in armed home invasion in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Police were on the scene of an armed home invasion Thursday morning in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. At least one person was hurt and police were still on the scene hours later, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.According to police, it happened just after 9 a.m. at a house on 28th Street. Three people were inside, and one suffered minor injuries. Police did not immediately say if the incident was targeted or if anything was taken. Neighbors said they were stunned something like this happened in their quiet community. "It's frightening, yeah, absolutely. As I said, I live right behind, I didn't hear anything. Our bedroom windows face that house. So I heard nothing or saw anything," a neighbor told CBS2. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.  Details about a suspect or suspects were not immediately released. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
