Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
N.J. hiker missing for days entered reservation, but didn’t leave, mayor says
Rescuers in Bergen County continued searching Thursday for a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend while apparently hiking along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, authorities said. Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki told NJ Advance Media on Thursday...
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border
An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
NBC New York
3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire
A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
Fire In Oradell Medical Building Doused
Firefighters quickly doused a Friday morning fire in an Oradell medical building. The apparently electrical fire broke out in an oxygen room in the three-story office building on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Firefighters contained it to that room, kept the flames from spreading and had the blaze extinguished...
Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues
MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Three killed in house fire in Passaic County
Three people were killed in a fire Friday night in Clifton, police said Saturday morning. The fire broke out in a home on Ladwik Lane home around 7:30 p.m., police said. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, whose office is investigating, identified the victims as Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95. A fourth individual was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson and was in stable condition.
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
$3M car-theft ring broken up, as N.J. continues to see big surge in stolen vehicles
State Police say they broke up a high-end car theft ring this week with the arrests of five suspects who allegedly stole more than 30 vehicles — including Land Rovers and BMWs — worth more than $3 million. The charges followed a seven-month investigation that centered in Monmouth...
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
Police: 1 injured in armed home invasion in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Police were on the scene of an armed home invasion Thursday morning in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. At least one person was hurt and police were still on the scene hours later, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.According to police, it happened just after 9 a.m. at a house on 28th Street. Three people were inside, and one suffered minor injuries. Police did not immediately say if the incident was targeted or if anything was taken. Neighbors said they were stunned something like this happened in their quiet community. "It's frightening, yeah, absolutely. As I said, I live right behind, I didn't hear anything. Our bedroom windows face that house. So I heard nothing or saw anything," a neighbor told CBS2. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. Details about a suspect or suspects were not immediately released.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
NBC New York
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives and borough police are investigating the push-in robbery, which sent a 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
