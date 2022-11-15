Read full article on original website
Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on...
Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Mané-less Senegal
The Netherlands looks to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of Sadio Mané to injury
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
Meet Andrés Cantor, the man whose breathtaking goal calls capture the 'spirit' of soccer
Cantor's famously long goal call has become his calling card. But the Telemundo star, now covering his 12th World Cup, is a true student of the game.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins 2nd WCup slalom in 2 days
LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races. Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs in Finnish Lapland to beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds in Finnish Lapland.
Opinion: Human Rights matter at the World Cup in Qatar
Qatar is not a beacon of freedom and tolerance. Quite the contrary.
