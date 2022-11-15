ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on...
WHIO Dayton

American Mikaela Shiffrin wins 2nd WCup slalom in 2 days

LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races. Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs in Finnish Lapland to beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds in Finnish Lapland.

