Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY REPORTEDLY OPEN TO FINISHING HIS CAREER W/ THIS CANADIAN TEAM
After spending his entire 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby is reportedly open to ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, should things with the Penguins fall apart by the end of his current contract. Sid currently has this season plus two more on his contract, which expires...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON'S FORMER AGENT SAYS HE DELIBERATELY TOOK LESS MONEY ON PREVIOUS CONTRACT
Patrice Bergeron is the NHL's most valuable captain - except maybe McDavid, but that doesn't sound as enticing - and there is good reason for it. He embodies everything you want in a leader, plus he is an absolutely sensational hockey player. He won his fifth Selke Trophy for the...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS LOAN FORWARD PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward prospect Emil Heineman has been loaned to Leksand IF of the Swedish Hockey League for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens on February 14th, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first round pick in 2022...
markerzone.com
DALLAS STARS GOALIE STRETCHERED OFF IN SCARY SCENE
Dallas Stars' goalie Scott Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice after a seemingly harmless play. He made a grabbing motion to his back after the fact, which could indicate a serious injury. Seriously hoping for the best for him. Spinal injuries must be treated with the utmost care and attention,...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN F YANNI GOURDE NEARLY QUIT HOCKEY NINE YEARS AGO
According to Bob Condor - Editor in Chief for the Seattle Kraken - Yanni Gourde nearly quit playing hockey nine years ago. In 2013, Gourde signed an ECHL contract with the Kalamazoo Wings after going undrafted for three straight summers. Upon inking the deal, Gourde reportedly contemplated hanging up his...
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS PENALIZED FOR ILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD
Auston Matthews was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head of Casey Mittelstadt, which is a rare enough occurrence. 1) Matthews rarely throws big hits and 2) illegal checks to the head usually warrant a major penalty and/or an ejection. Clearly, however, it does happen. So,...
markerzone.com
NHL RELEASES OFFICIAL EXPLANATION AFTER TORONTO GOAL CAUSES BACKLASH (VIDEO)
The NHL has decided to officially explain to fans why a Toronto Maple Leafs goal against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday jifht counted despite Buffalo's net being way off its moorings when the puck crossed the line. Here's the replay of the shorthanded goal scored by Mark Giordano. He was clearly pleading his case at the end.
markerzone.com
NIKITA ZAITSEV REPORTEDLY BLOCKED TRADE TO CANADIAN TEAM
The saga of Nikita Zaitsev and the Ottawa Senators took a twist Saturday night. Zaitsev has never lived up to his $4.5 million annual cap hit. That dates back to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tired of having him on their roster, the Sens placed the defenceman on waivers Nov 9. No one bothered to take him, so he remained with the team until Nov 18, when he was sent to the AHL. Now, though, it is being reported that Ottawa had a chance to trade Zaitsev, but he nixed the deal using his no-trade clause.
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN LINKS CANUCKS CAPTAIN BO HORVAT TO PAIR OF EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS
To say Vancouver's start to the 2022-23 season has been rough is an understatement. Prior to Friday's game against the Los Angeles, the Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division with a 5-9-3 record through 17 games. With the NHL's trade deadline 15 weeks away, the Canucks have some tough...
markerzone.com
OILERS LOAN YOUNG FORWARD TO AHL BAKERSFIELD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday afternoon that they have young forward Tyler Benson to their AHL club. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 3. Benson will look to find...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA FORWARD TYSON JOST CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS
Tyson Jost, placed on waivers on Friday, has been claimed off the wire by the Buffalo Sabres, per Darren Dreger. Jost, 24, was traded to Minnesota from Colorado before last season's playoffs. In 354 NHL games, the former 10th-overall pick has managed 112 points for the Avs and the Wild.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK ANTICIPATING SPECIAL GAME AGAINST CALGARY ON SATURDAY
For the first time since being traded this offseason, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will face his former team in the Calgary Flames this afternoon. Shortly after letting it be known he didn't want to sign a long-term deal with the Flames, general manager Brad Treliving shipped him off to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and prospect Cole Schwindt. Given how things ended, it will be interesting to see how this game plays out, one in which Tkachuk admits is much different than any other regular season game.
markerzone.com
NIKITA ZAITSEV SENT TO AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER
For the first time since coming to North America in 2016, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been sent to the minors. While he placed on waivers Nov. 9th and cleared the next day, he remained on the Ottawa Senators roster as a healthy scratch. That changed Friday when he was officially assigned to the AHL.
markerzone.com
KARLSSON SAYS HE'S COMMITTED TO SAN JOSE AMID TRADE RUMOURS
Earlier this week, it was reported that San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier is open to trading defenceman Erik Karlsson, who's had an incredible start to the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, Karlsson told reporters that despite his name being in trade rumours, he's fully committed to the San Jose...
markerzone.com
LIDSTROM, AMONG OTHERS WANT BORJE SALMING'S NUMBER 21 RETIRED BY SWEDISH ICE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
This past week, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association celebrated their 100th anniversary with a gala and honoured some of the greatest players to ever don the gold and blue. Former Detroit Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom was named the greatest player in the history of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and was also named to their all-time team, along with former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming.
markerzone.com
DEFENDER TOSSES PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET IN EMBARRASSING OWN-GOAL
You can put this one on the list of 'things not to do' if you're trying to win hockey games. It is interesting how you're able to throw the puck into your own net but not the other team's. How long do you think his coach benched him? Better yet,...
markerzone.com
SWEDISH ICE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION NAMES ALL-TIME TEAM FOR 100TH ANNIVERSARY
The Swedish Ice Hockey Association celebrated their 100th anniversary on Thursday, after being founded on November 17th 1922. To mark the anniversary, they named an all-time team featuring the six best players in their history. In between the pipes is Henrik Lundqvist, who represented Sweden on 12 occasions, including three...
Comments / 0