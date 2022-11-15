The saga of Nikita Zaitsev and the Ottawa Senators took a twist Saturday night. Zaitsev has never lived up to his $4.5 million annual cap hit. That dates back to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tired of having him on their roster, the Sens placed the defenceman on waivers Nov 9. No one bothered to take him, so he remained with the team until Nov 18, when he was sent to the AHL. Now, though, it is being reported that Ottawa had a chance to trade Zaitsev, but he nixed the deal using his no-trade clause.

