Losing My Dad: A Grief That Never Fades from View

“But do we have to do this with every balloon we get?” questioned my husband, understandably, as we released what could possibly be the one-hundredth balloon since my stepfather died. Each time, it is the same: we gaze upwards into the sky, tracking its every move until it safely shrinks from view.
Lindsay Lohan Says Social Media Could Have Saved Her Career

Lindsay Lohan is back — and with an unexpected take on the benefits social media has on young, rising celebrities. While some would say social media does more harm than good, and could possibly be a detriment to someone’s icon status (peep Kanye), the Mean Girls actress argues that social media puts younger celebrities at a greater advantage in defending themselves, especially when it comes to tabloids and paparazzi.
