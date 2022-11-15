Read full article on original website
Related
12 Little-But-Cute Ways You Can Show Your Partner “Thank You” In Your Daily Life
When was the last time you went out of your way to show your partner some love and appreciation? If you have to think about it, it’s been too long. Look, I get it. Life is busy. Between the morning Zoom calls and end-of-day emails, picking up a bouquet of flowers or your sweetheart’s favorite cookies aren’t exactly top of mind.
Whatever You Do, Don’t Talk About Your Ex on a Date, New Survey Confirms
You’re on a first date and things are going well. You think you’re really hitting it off and feeling good about the chances of a second meetup. If the offer never comes, however, know that it may have been due to one of three specific turnoffs that can ruin your chances with someone new.
Losing My Dad: A Grief That Never Fades from View
“But do we have to do this with every balloon we get?” questioned my husband, understandably, as we released what could possibly be the one-hundredth balloon since my stepfather died. Each time, it is the same: we gaze upwards into the sky, tracking its every move until it safely shrinks from view.
Selena Gomez Rocked by Videos of “Shocking and Upsetting” Younger Self
Yes, your weekend plans should definitely include a screening of Selena Gomez’s documentary, My Mind and Me, set to release on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. The story of the singer and actress spans across six years of film footage where little in terms of her star-studded reality is left out.
Lindsay Lohan Says Social Media Could Have Saved Her Career
Lindsay Lohan is back — and with an unexpected take on the benefits social media has on young, rising celebrities. While some would say social media does more harm than good, and could possibly be a detriment to someone’s icon status (peep Kanye), the Mean Girls actress argues that social media puts younger celebrities at a greater advantage in defending themselves, especially when it comes to tabloids and paparazzi.
Jennifer Aniston Says Sad Goodbye to Dad John: “You Were One of the Most Beautiful Humans”
John Aniston, who was just as famous for being Jennifer Aniston’s dad as he was for being a soap star, has died. John rose to fame in the mid-’80s as crime boss Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. His portrayal earned him the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. He was 89 years old.
HelloGiggles
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're all friends here.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0