WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
58-Year-Old Anthony Saferian Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lapeer. The accident happened at the intersection of Plum Creek Road and N. Lapeer Road (M-24) at around 11:22 p.m. Saferian, 58 was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 traveling south on M-24.
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
Michigan sisters allegedly target each other in road rage incident, both face charges
WARREN, MI – Two Michigan sisters are facing charges after one of them lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and fled from police officers and the other assaulted her sister who was being arrested, authorities said. Around 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Warren police officers...
wsgw.com
Four Arrested in Huron County Drug Bust
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people in a drug investigation. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Bartlett St. in Harbor Beach, which was the result of a lengthy joint investigation conducted by the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police into the sale of illegal drugs. Police seized methamphetamines and other evidence of narcotic sales. 56 year old Tommy Stinson was arrested, as well as a 35 year old male and 35 year old female from Deckerville on out of county drug related warrants, and a 32 year old male from Elkton on an unrelated warrant from out of county.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m. It is believed...
WNEM
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man now charged with murder in death of woman whose body was found in truck after Roseville crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The man already charged in connection with a Macomb County car crash that led to the discovery of a woman’s body in the truck is now also being charged with murder. After further investigation, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Stephen...
