Sinclair signs with UNCW

Anne Perry Sinclair signs her letter with family around her. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

It’s not every day you can witness a piece of history. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Anne Perry Sinclair signed her letter of intent to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, becoming the first female Lady Dark Horse soccer player to be offered a D1 scholarship, athletics officials said.

In her career as a Lady Dark Horse, she accumulated a total of 158 points, 58 goals and 42 assists. Over the course of the two years she played, the Lady Horses’ overall was 39-6 and going to the state finals this year. This is a moment that will sting for some time as they lost in the final round to Wheatmore. However, she had a humble take on it.

“We fell short of a ring, but we took the steps to get there. Being the No 1 seed for the East and having all the games at home was unbelievable.”

It’s no wonder why the Seabirds insisted on adding her to the squad. In addition to stellar stats, she’d been named All-County, All-region and All-State twice for Clinton.

She was excited about the signing with UNCW stating “It feels like a dream to be invited to play for the UNCW women’s soccer team. Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of playing collegiate soccer.”

When asked about what she can bring to the table at UNCW she said “I hope to bring a good attitude and mindset to the team. With those two things I can become a good asset to the team along with hard work.”

The coach at UNCW, Chris Neal, had a similar outlook on Sinclair “She is tough central midfielder that plays very efficiently. She plays quick, simple, and with great vision.”

She acknowledges that this wasn’t a one pony show, she showed love to those involved in her career “My relationship with my friends and coaches has been vital to getting me here. Both friends and coaches pushed me to a higher standard each practice and game.”

This is a great moment for Ms. Sinclair as the year comes to a close, a new chapter is upon her. She reflected on her past here at Clinton High School and gave a few special thank you’s. “My favorite memory on the soccer field was making it to the state championship. In school, it would be walking the halls before a big game and the rest of the teams would hype us up. I want to thank Jonathan Jacobs, Danny Walsh and Jeff Smith for always believing in me and pushing me like no other. I also want to thank my family for the time and effort they made to take me to practice and games.”