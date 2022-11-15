Read full article on original website
BHS Volleyball Standout Alexa Martin to Continue Career at Fairmont State University
Bridgeport High School senior volleyball standout Alexa Martin will continue her career at the next level as she signed her National Letter-of-Intent with Fairmont State on Friday. The signing ceremony took place in the BHS library in front of a crowd of family, friends, teammates and coaches. “When I visited...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bagent Throws Three TD Passes to Lead Martinsburg Past Bridgeport in Class AAA Quarterfinals, 21-3
For the second consecutive year, Bridgeport’s football season ended at Cobourn Field in Martinsburg as the defending state champion Bulldogs defeated the Indians, 21-3, in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The game was eerily similar to last year’s in that the BHS defense played as well against the Bulldogs in...
connect-bridgeport.com
No. 6 Indians Ready for Challenge Against No. 3 Bulldogs in Class AAA Quarterfinals
For the second straight year, Bridgeport’s postseason journey will include a trip to Martinsburg. The No. 6 Indians (9-2) face the No. 3 Bulldogs (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class AAA quarterfinals. A year ago the two met in the AAA semifinals with Martinsburg winning 21-0 and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Man who Served in South Pacific in WWII, Guy Thomas Luciano, Passes Away at Age of 101
Mr. Guy Thomas Luciano, 101 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Ventura Luciano. He was born on December 28, 1920, in Berryburg, WV. He attended Victory High School and graduated in 1939. Guy served in the...
connect-bridgeport.com
City Leader on Police Front who Assisted Countless Bridgeport Students, Dolores Shelton, Passes at 86
Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Nurse for More than 50 Years and a Business Owner, Lucille M. Tackett, Passes at 81
Lucille M. Tackett, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bomont, WV and was the daughter of the late Cutie Mitchell and Edith Mitchell. She married Raymond M. Tackett in 1961. He preceded her in death in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Mom2Mom Program to Begin at Benedum Civic Center in January
A new event – and a great new opportunity for moms – is coming to the Benedum Civic Center in January. The City of Bridgeport is hosting its first Mom2Mom sale on Saturday, Jan. 28. Individuals can rent a table to sell baby and children’s clothing, maternity ware, baby gear and toys. The sale will be open 9 a.m. through noon.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 215 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 38; State Deaths at 7,581
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Nov. 18) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 612,262 with an increase of 215 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
Reminder: Harrison County Schools are Closed Next Week for Students, Staff for Thanksgiving Holiday
A reminder that there will be no school in Harrison County on Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 25 for students, staff, and administration. School is closed for the week of Thanksgiving.
connect-bridgeport.com
Light Up Our City Kicks off Dec. 1; Get Signed Up for Chance to Win $300
Jamie and Melissa Parker won the $250 cash prize in the 2021 Light Up Our City contest. Once again, the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, Connect-Bridgeport and Bridgeport Card My Yard are sponsoring the annual holiday lilght contest. It’s fun to see who wins the weekly “Sleighed It” awards - and the ultimate holiday light champion - but the real win is for area families who have so many festive sights to see.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department among Agencies at Scene of Clarksburg Structure Fire that Levels Building
WBOY reported that firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night. According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS International Fair Celebrates Global Culture
Where would one find Swedish meatballs, German Schnitzel and French onion soup all on the menu? That would be the Bridgeport High School International Fair. Sponsored by the BHS French and Spanish departments, the annual event was held Wed., Nov. 16 at the high school. Foreign language students and their parents – a total of 235 people – showed up for the around-the-world cultural experience. First, guests were treated to a smorgasbord of foods from across the globe. From salads and appetizers to entrees, sides and desserts, the dishes were prepared by students and/or their parents.
connect-bridgeport.com
Projects Continuing along Jerry Dove Drive as Latest City Endeavor Nearly a Quarter of a Million Dollars
For those wondering about the work taking place along Jerry Dove Drive near the on and off ramps to Route 131, it is not setting the stage for new business. However, it does not mean that it will not potentially have a positive impact on you. According to Bridgeport City...
connect-bridgeport.com
Change Literally in the Air as New Service Provider to Take Initial Flight at City's NCWV Airport on Dec. 1
Come Dec. 1, there will be a new airline in town for daily flight service. And North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said he expects things to go smoothly. “Everything, including the transition from one airline to another, is going seamlessly, and we expect that to continue until the switch is made,” said Rock who spoke about the new airline at Wednesday's Benedum Airport Authority meeting, the airport's governing body.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Two Individuals Sought in Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify what appears to be a man and a woman involved in recent criminal activity in the city. Bridgeport Officer Zach Davisson is hoping the public can identify the two shown here, as well as the vehicle that was involved in the case that is shown below.
