Where would one find Swedish meatballs, German Schnitzel and French onion soup all on the menu? That would be the Bridgeport High School International Fair. Sponsored by the BHS French and Spanish departments, the annual event was held Wed., Nov. 16 at the high school. Foreign language students and their parents – a total of 235 people – showed up for the around-the-world cultural experience. First, guests were treated to a smorgasbord of foods from across the globe. From salads and appetizers to entrees, sides and desserts, the dishes were prepared by students and/or their parents.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO