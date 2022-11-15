ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Mom2Mom Program to Begin at Benedum Civic Center in January

A new event – and a great new opportunity for moms – is coming to the Benedum Civic Center in January. The City of Bridgeport is hosting its first Mom2Mom sale on Saturday, Jan. 28. Individuals can rent a table to sell baby and children’s clothing, maternity ware, baby gear and toys. The sale will be open 9 a.m. through noon.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Light Up Our City Kicks off Dec. 1; Get Signed Up for Chance to Win $300

Jamie and Melissa Parker won the $250 cash prize in the 2021 Light Up Our City contest. Once again, the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, Connect-Bridgeport and Bridgeport Card My Yard are sponsoring the annual holiday lilght contest. It’s fun to see who wins the weekly “Sleighed It” awards - and the ultimate holiday light champion - but the real win is for area families who have so many festive sights to see.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Fire Department among Agencies at Scene of Clarksburg Structure Fire that Levels Building

WBOY reported that firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night. According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS International Fair Celebrates Global Culture

Where would one find Swedish meatballs, German Schnitzel and French onion soup all on the menu? That would be the Bridgeport High School International Fair. Sponsored by the BHS French and Spanish departments, the annual event was held Wed., Nov. 16 at the high school. Foreign language students and their parents – a total of 235 people – showed up for the around-the-world cultural experience. First, guests were treated to a smorgasbord of foods from across the globe. From salads and appetizers to entrees, sides and desserts, the dishes were prepared by students and/or their parents.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Change Literally in the Air as New Service Provider to Take Initial Flight at City's NCWV Airport on Dec. 1

Come Dec. 1, there will be a new airline in town for daily flight service. And North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said he expects things to go smoothly. “Everything, including the transition from one airline to another, is going seamlessly, and we expect that to continue until the switch is made,” said Rock who spoke about the new airline at Wednesday's Benedum Airport Authority meeting, the airport's governing body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

