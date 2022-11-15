Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Agency swoops for two violinists and a cellist
London-based Intermusica. which is hooevring up new talent, has signed South Korean violinist Clara-Jumi Kang for worldwide management. Kung, who lives in Munich won a scholarship to Juilliard at age seven. Elsewhere, the Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana has signed on for North America with Stefana Atlas at Arabella Arts. And...
Slipped Disc
The new Robbie Williams comes with full orchestra
The British pop star is having tryouts at Hamburg with the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. When Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata meets Robbie Williams’ pop music, this experiment could have gone wrong. This mix of Williams and Beethoven is a partnership put together with the help of artificial intelligence – it could have sounded like Mario Kart, the singer jokingly says himself. Even if the result doesn’t sound like music from a computer game – the fans on this evening find other things important.
Slipped Disc
Rudolf Serkin rarity from 1936
Another brilliant retrieval by Mikhail Khaykov, a broadcast concert from October 19, 1936 at Queen’s Hall, London, with Julius Harrison and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy.
Slipped Disc
London’s new principal horn is just 20 years old
The Aurora Orchestra has appointed Annemarie Federle as principal horn. Aged 20, she won the brass category of BBC Young Musician of the Year a couple of years back. Nicholas Collon’s Aurora orchestra plays standing up. It has been exceptionally favoured by the Arts Council at the expense of London’s long-established symphony orchestras.
Slipped Disc
Death of an American pianist in Paris
The Paris-based pianist and vocal coach David Triestram died there this week. In addition to his recital career, David held senior positions at Santa Fe Opera, Netherlands Opera, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, San Francisco Opera, Virginia Opera and Opera de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
Slipped Disc
Where was the NY Times when the Israel Phil came by?
We’re hearing lots of complaints about shrinking classical reviews in the parish news sheet. There are puff-features aplenty about upcoming performances, but the hard grind of professional reviewing has gone off the boil. Chief recent casualty was the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra whose young conductor Lahav Shani was making his...
Slipped Disc
Death of a La Scala composer
The opera composer Azio Corghi has died, aged 85. His first work, Gargantua, was premiered in 1984 at Turin’s Teatro Regio. He followed that with Blimunda at La Scala 1989. He was published by Ricordi.Riccardo Muti was a fan.
Slipped Disc
Cate Blanchett: Classical music is so insular and hierarchical
The Australian actor, promoting her film Tar, has given a fascinating interview t Erica Worth, editor of Piano magazine (pictured) In it Cate says: ‘The music world is so insular and hierarchical. I knew I had to get to a point where you didn’t need to be from, or live inside, the classical music world in order to know what the character was talking about.’
Slipped Disc
Sad news: Ned Rorem has died
The great American songbook composer (and much else) died this morning in his apartment, four weeks after his 99th birthday. Ned was renowned for his wit, his gay diaries, his edgy friendship with Leonard Bernstein, his knack for being at the beating heart of American music for three quarters of a century. His death was reported to slippedisc.com by a friend who was present in the apartment.
Slipped Disc
Berlin’s complete Ring is now viewable online
The bigegst name on the credits is Christian Thielemann, standing in for Daniel Barenboim. The director is Dmitri Tcherniakov. The service is provided by Arte, the French-German culture TV channel, wich is normally free to view only in the EU.
Slipped Disc
Where’s John Borstlap?
The former regular Slippedisc commentator has a major event tonight. His second violin concerto, Dreamscape Voyage, is receiving its World Première by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra with Jing Wang as soloist and Jaap van Zweden conducting. Programme note:. How does the voice of a solo violin, both fragile...
Slipped Disc
ENO latest: Chairman says company will close in April
English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has told All-Party Parliamentary Group for opera that the company will shut permanently in April if it is required by the Arts Council to move out of London. He said: ‘There is a lot of discussion around relocation to Manchester, and we have...
Slipped Disc
Podcast: On Barenboim’s wrong notes and Marked-up Argerich
It’s the latest edition of Backchat, the Slippedisc podcast. All about the 80th birthday boy and the art of lunching with Sibelius. Listen here.… and do send in your comments (some commenters get quoted in the podcast).
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends….Songs for Troubled Times – Music from Reformation England – Cinquecento
Songs for Troubled Times – Music from Reformation England – Cinquecento. Livestreamed on Nov 11 at 1pm UK time but available on demand for 90 days thereafter. I love the idea behind this concert. Normally this admired ensemble, Cinquecentro, which specializes in 16th-century repertoire, devotes itself to Austrian works, but here it turns its attention to England and the rupture in liturgical music caused by the Reformation, as composers had to change style according to whether their monarch was Catholic or Protestant.
Slipped Disc
Anyone notice that CDs are selling again?
Rolling Stone magazine has reported that CD sales increased last year for the first time since 2005. Not just single sales, either. Fans can get them signed.
Slipped Disc
Mozart as you’ve never heard him before
From the Lebrecht Album of the Week. …The album is redeemed by a transcendent reading of a solo transcription of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto in D minor, K466, by the eccentric Parisian pianist-composer Charles-Valentin Alkan. It is, of course, much easier to simulate a small Mozart orchestra on solo piano than to project one of Beethoven’s big bangers…
Slipped Disc
How to visualise a song recital
The composer Lori Laitman has found a novel way to hold viewers’ attention on Youtube.
Slipped Disc
Question to Diana Damrau: Are you overhyped?
In a fascinating interview with Czech conductor Jan Bubák on our partner-site Opera Plus, the German soprano reflects on her social media profile and talks with extreme candour about the experience of vocal injury. She recommends holistic medical treatment. ‘I won’t play any more crazy, angry women,’ she vows....
Slipped Disc
Bournemouth Symphony finds new base
The English South Coast orchestra has secured a residency in bucolic Somerset at the refurbished Yeovil Theatre when it reopens in 2025. The new Octagon will have 900 seats and a retuned acoustic. The BSO, under Ukrainian music director Kirill Karabits, is growing footprints across England’s musically most underserved region....
Slipped Disc
Herbert Blomstedt, 95, learns a new symphony
We hear that the veteran Swedish conductor has just conducted Franz Berwald’s second symphony ‘Capricieuse’ for the first time in his life. He has performed Berwald’s other three symphonies several times, but never the second, which was reconstructed after the original manuscript was lost. Blomstedt performed...
Comments / 0