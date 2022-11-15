ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Holiday Spirit: Party at These 7 Christmas Pop-up Bars in Cleveland

Get elfed up all across Northeast Ohio at these festive bar experiences. By Annie Nickoloff. Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays? There are plenty of festive bars in Northeast Ohio that pop up just for the season, bringing flavorful cocktails, cheery tunes and loads of green and red decorations to familiar haunts.
Where You Can Watch the World Cup in Cleveland

These four area bars are adjusting their schedules for the biggest sporting event in the world. By Henry Palattella. The boys in blue are back. After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team will make their triumphant return to the world stage next week with their match against Wales on Monday. And while Cleveland doesn’t have a major professional soccer team, that doesn’t diminish the city’s love for the world’s game.
