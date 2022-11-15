These four area bars are adjusting their schedules for the biggest sporting event in the world. By Henry Palattella. The boys in blue are back. After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team will make their triumphant return to the world stage next week with their match against Wales on Monday. And while Cleveland doesn’t have a major professional soccer team, that doesn’t diminish the city’s love for the world’s game.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO