ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat

Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
TheStreet

Own a Home in a Gorgeous Italian Town for Less Than the U.S. Median Home Price

Imagine Italy: the beautiful landscapes, the history, the people, the food, the wine…now imagine living there. Imagine living in your beachside villa with a pool. Sound impossible? In parts of southern Italy, you could buy a 5,500-square-foot villa with a pool or a charming farmhouse in Tuscany for $450,000, the median home price in the U.S. That’s according to an analysis of home prices by My Dolce Casa, a research blog about moving, living and retiring abroad.
CNN

21 of Europe's most underrated places

Whether you want to visit historic, overlooked cities or wild mountain ranges where few tourists tread, these 21 underrated European destinations are bound to induce a serious bout of wanderlust.
Essence

Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages

If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast

Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
travelawaits.com

8 Incredible Luxury Hotels And Lodges To Experience In Africa

Africa is home to some of the most amazing wildlife and landscapes, spectacular natural wonders, dramatic coastlines, unforgettable architecture, one-of-a-kind adventures, and unique cultures. The continent also offers an array of incredible places to stay — from luxury hotels to unique safari lodges. These properties offer superb dining experiences, majestic settings, and lavish décor and design, as well as excellent spas and a range of activities — you’ll want for nothing if staying in these wonderful places.
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons You’ll Love This Remote Tropical Paradise In Okinawa

If a remote tropical paradise appeals to you, Zamami Island is a place you’ll love. It’s located in the East China Sea off the Naha coast of Okinawa, Japan, and is known for its pristine sand beaches, clear waters, great water sports, and whale watching. Zamami Island (sometimes...
lonelyplanet.com

8-day journey through Zambia

With memorable activities like swimming on the ledge of a mighty waterfall to walking safaris, it’s surprising Zambia is less visited than other spots on the continent of Africa. We recommend making it top of mind if you are considering a journey that involves spotting wildlife. Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi shows...
Time Out Global

You can buy an entire 100-island archipelago in Bali

Are you the kind of person who thinks owning just one island is just that bit too cliché? After all, every respectable billionaire has their own island. What you might be after is something a bit bigger – an entire archipelago, perhaps. If that sounds like you (and,...
Robb Report

Australia’s Gold Coast Is Getting a St. Regis Resort

St. Regis is headed down under. Marriott International, the parent company of the storied hospitality franchise, has signed a management agreement with development operation Gurner to bring the brand to Australia’s Gold Coast in 2027. The new build, dubbed the St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, is expected to house 185 rooms and suites that include breathtaking ocean and hinterland views. It’s slated to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project, a luxe lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. The resort is being designed to celebrate the glamour and storied legacy of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy