Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This just in, foodie folk can often come across as snobs. Sure, that feeling (ahem) could be a manifestation of insecurities from non-foodies who perhaps uncomfortably find themselves more nervously preoccupied with confusing dinner silverware that requires edification than enjoying the high-end cuisine when frequenting an upscale restaurant.
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
Broad Street Hockey

JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Polish Boy

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s fourth official entry comes from the great state of Ohio, which draws heavy on the polish/Midwest influences with their...Polish Boy sandwich!. Food History!. While this might this particular sandwich is more local...
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated

The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
