3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This just in, foodie folk can often come across as snobs. Sure, that feeling (ahem) could be a manifestation of insecurities from non-foodies who perhaps uncomfortably find themselves more nervously preoccupied with confusing dinner silverware that requires edification than enjoying the high-end cuisine when frequenting an upscale restaurant.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Christmas Connection opens at IX Center
The shopping spree started a little earlier as customers started strolling into the IX Center beginning at 8 a.m. as part of the Cleveland Christmas Connection.
'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
Almost turkey time! Guide on when to thaw your bird
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to thaw your turkey.
Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy
Chef Chris Wolf will open the 'modern brasserie' in January
Broad Street Hockey
JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Polish Boy
Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s fourth official entry comes from the great state of Ohio, which draws heavy on the polish/Midwest influences with their...Polish Boy sandwich!. Food History!. While this might this particular sandwich is more local...
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
New bed space for teens in crisis to open soon on Cleveland's west side
Cuyahoga County has a placement problem in the child welfare system. One of the possible solutions is being built right now on Cleveland's west side.
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
Buffalo and Cleveland share a lake, but lake-effect hits way harder in Buffalo
NFL moves this weekend's Cleveland vs. Buffalo game to Detroit as Western New York prepares for feet of snow.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Cleveland Jewish News
14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated
The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
