BOONE, Iowa—Gail “Rod” Engleen, age 83 of Boone, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Boone County Hospital. Gail Rodney Engleen was born on December 12, 1938 in Ogden, the son of Emmett and LaRue (Morgan) Engleen. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1959. Rod enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. His service to his country was one of many great accomplishments.

BOONE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO