Hypebae
PopSockets’ New Dimensionals Collection Adds a Daring Fashion Twist to Your Tech Accessories
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
Hypebae
Adidas Gets Christmas-Ready With Grinch-Themed Forum Low
With the holiday season just around the corner, adidas is cooking up Christmas-themed releases for its footwear lineup. This time around, the sportswear giant has covered its Forum shoes in shaggy green material as a celebration of the Grinch created by Dr. Seuss. This isn’t the first time the Grinch...
Review: I’m A Chiropractor and I’ve Been Using This Simple $21 Tool to Get Rid of My Neck Pain
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a chiropractor, I’ve had to deal with a lot of neck pain, and not just in the patients I see. As a result, I’m always on the lookout for new tools to combat neck pain, and while scrolling through Amazon recently, the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer caught my eye. This shoulder relaxer looks kind of like a giant curled-up tongue, and I ordered it out of curiosity. I wanted to know if it really could help alleviate neck pain at...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Expresses Her Anger Toward's Ticketmaster's Anti-Hero Move on Canceled Sales
Taylor Swift has released a statement regarding the Ticketmaster fiasco that involved the ticket distribution company to cancel public sales of the musician’s The Eras Tour due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”. Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy message for fans, explaining her side...
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Wrote Her Husband the Sweetest Message via Her Manicure
We don’t know about you, but Lindsay Lohan‘s reemergence back into the spotlight gives us life. With everything going on in her life, from having a number one film on Netflix to making red carpet appearances, her life is a whirlwind. This is why her engagement turned marriage this past July was lowkey. In fact, the event was so lowkey that even her recent subtle nail tribute to her husband went under the radar — but we caught the tea.
Hypebae
Gwen Stefani Gives the French Manicure a Rocker-Chic Update
Hear me out; french tip nails with OPI‘s “Bubble bath” as the base and “Funny Bunny” on the tips are top-tier and a superior classic. However, Gwen Stefani‘s purple chrome french tips have taken over the show for the ‘99/’00’s. Stefani...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Hypebae
Model Vittora Ceretti Responds to Lily-Rose Depp's Thoughts on Being Called a "Nepo Baby"
Lily-Rose Depp, who is the latest cover star of Elle alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie, shared some thoughts she has about being called a “nepo baby” — and model Vittoria Ceretti isn’t too happy about it. The Idol star, daughter to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, told...
Hypebae
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Might Be in the Works
Earlier this fall, Balenciaga featured a Box Logo tee in its Summer 2023 collection as an ode to Supreme for its impact on streetwear and the world of fashion. Industry insiders are now stating that the tee was more than just an homage and was rather a sneak peek into a new collaboration the two brands have in the works.
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Hypebae
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Hypebae
Is Emily Ratajkowski in Her Solo Poly Era?
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson semi-broke the internet after fans discovered the two were dating. Well, prepare for another mindf-ck because according to Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok, she might be in her solo polyamorous era. In the TikTok video, Ratajkowski lipsyncs Haley lu Richardson and HBO‘s hilarious trending audio. ”I...
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s "Turkey Flesh" Manicure Is Perfect for Those Thanksgiving "Nailfies"
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and beauty enthusiasts searching for the perfect nail polish color are leaning toward classic winter shades such as wine tones, deep blue and berry hues. But what about nudes? We’ll do you one better — what about flesh tones? Well, Nicola Peltz-Beckham defied holiday odds with the debut of her “Turkey flesh” manicure.
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Elegant Goth Bridal Gown at the 'Wednesday' Premiere
Jenna Ortega channeled her latest character, Wednesday Addams, for the world premiere of Netflix‘s Wednesday. The actor sported a classy goth bridal ensemble from Versace‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous veil. “I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her fit. “I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.”
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s Festival Glitter Eyeshadow Proves That Makeup Has No Season
Dua Lipa is a master at turning looks and she’s keeping the makeup momentum going during the Australian leg of her tour. Blink twice and you’ll receive a hand full of glitter from Lipa. With this recent look, the singer’s makeup artist Shelby Smith holds true to the...
Hypebae
Honey Talks Life as a DJ
Los Angeles-based DJ Honey got her start in the scene in 2015. The Lebanese-American grew up between Dubai and Los Angeles, absorbing the range of music and fashion in the melting pots of creativity and culture. Honey has opened up for talents like Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Virgil Abloh,...
Hypebae
TikTok Has Discovered a Way To Save Your Silk Press Through the Use of Old Pantyhose
Silk presses are a fall/winter hairstyle staple for Black and Brown women. However, getting them to last and keep that “out-the-salon-chair” look for more than two days can be quite a task. Never fret, as TikTok has us all covered with this simple yet effective hack that’ll have you wondering, “Why didn’t I think of this before?”
Hypebae
Sydney Sweeney Takes a Walk on the Dark Side With "Expensive Brunette" Hair Reveal
Sydney Sweeney went to London as a blonde babe and left as an expensive brunette. Spotted at the GQ awards, Sweeney revealed her freshly dyed, rich chestnut, mocha brunette tresses. The Euphoria star was dressed in a floor-length Laquan Smith black dress adorned with a chrome boob-lifting corset and a manicure to match. Her new look is a drastic update from her recent ballerina fit that she’s receiving backlash for. Her tresses were styled in a sultry ’90s updo crafted by hairstylist Glen Coco, assisted by Guy Cory. With all the metallic and chrome details, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez provided Sweeney with a glittery liquid eyeliner and sharp winged liner. Zola Ganzorigt was responsible for the chrome claw game, bringing the entire moment together.
Hypebae
"New Year, New Me(n)" Trend Will Change Dating in 2023
It’s almost time for the new year which means it’s “New year, New Me” time. According to dating app Bumble, you’re not the only one switching things up,. This year we’ve witnessed several toxic masculine trends like Tiptails and No Pullout November Bros hijacking Stix’s abortion access funds. Well, luckily for those who enjoy dating men, Bumble has predicted New Year, New Me(n) as a trend for 2023.
