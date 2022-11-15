The 7th Grade Batesville Middle School traveled to South Decatur Thursday night and picked up their fourth win of the season by a score of 44-17. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and wouldn’t look back. The Bulldogs went into half leading 29-14. The Bulldogs would come back from half and only give up 3 points in the second half at the very end of the game.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO