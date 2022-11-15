Read full article on original website
John Cook
John Wayne Cook, 85, of Vermillion, OH, formerly of both Indianapolis, IN and Sebring, FL, passed away November 16, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1937 in Batesville, Indiana to Lorain and Ruth (Abplanalp) Cook. John went on to serve his country in the United States Navy and worked in administration for Indianapolis Public Schools for many years.
Timothy J. Conk, 72
Timothy J. Conk, 72, Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born, December 30, 1949 in Burney, Indiana, he was the son of Marge (Holt) Bogard and James Conk. Tim was a member of the GCHS class of 1968. He enjoyed spending time...
Ronald E. Draper Jr.
Ronald E. Draper Jr., 54, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 14, 1968, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of Ronald E. Draper Sr. and Judy (Wright) Randall. Ronald worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 126. He was a man of faith and enjoyed...
Batesville Swimming
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Eastern Hancock High School to kick off their 2022-2023 competitive season. The Bulldogs had a 3-way meet with the host Royals and visiting Trojans from New Castle. New Castle swept the double-dual scoring with Batesville falling to both teams. “With this being our first meet,...
Lost – Dog (Batesville)
A dog was lost on Tony road in Batesville. The dog is black and has white on both front feet and on it’s chest. If you have any information please call 812-212-5911.
St. Louis students visit Simon Brute College
Indianapolis, IN — Three St. Louis Catholic School 8th-grade boys recently visited Bishop Simon Brute College Seminary as part of a one-day pilgrimage. Carson Hartwell, Ethan Meer, and Ayden Meyer went to Indianapolis for a boys’ Vocations Pilgrimage. The goal of the event was to give young men...
Milan Swimming
I’ll be the team reporter for Milan swimming this year, helping the coaches out. Here are the results of the first girl’s swim meet for Milan High School. The meet held at East Central’s new natatorium facility. Team results (girls only):. East Central 126. Milan 73. South...
Rogers announces retirement as Milan Schools Superintendent
Milan, IN –The Milan Community School Corporation will soon begin the search for a new Superintendent. Jane Rogers informed the Milan School Board this week of her intent to retire at the end of the current school year. Rogers has been in education for 40 years and feels the...
CROP Walk donations shatter previous year’s amount
Batesville, IN — The final tally for the Ripley County CROP Walk to fight hunger, which was held in early October, shattered last year’s amount. A total of $17,208.12 was raised this year, compared to $7,321.70 in 2021. Organizers believe the huge bounce in monetary donations can be...
Batesville native Bedel receives Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award
Indianapolis, IN — Batesville native and Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel received the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award on Wednesday at the Indiana Chamber’s 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award honors state officials leading the charge in bolstering Indiana’s...
Batesville National Honor Society Chapter inducts new members
Batesville, IN — The National Honor Society is a prestigious organization comprised of high school juniors and seniors who exhibit accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service throughout their high school careers. The National Honor Society prides itself on being a student-led organization centered on community...
BMS boys hoops takes two from South Decatur
The 7th Grade Batesville Middle School traveled to South Decatur Thursday night and picked up their fourth win of the season by a score of 44-17. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and wouldn’t look back. The Bulldogs went into half leading 29-14. The Bulldogs would come back from half and only give up 3 points in the second half at the very end of the game.
BMPL’s Evergreen system going through maintenance this weekend
— The Batesville Memorial Public Library’s Evergreen system is down through this weekend for maintenance. “The library will still be open but it will be a little bit different because we won’t be able to use our system to check you out,” said Children’s Librarian Sarah Dobson. “This is kind of a warning that, maybe, your Evergreen app won’t work, and possibly Libby (won’t work) if you’re looking to download some books.”
11.18.2022 High School Football Scores and Coach Interview
East Central Coach Jake Meiners, along with players Josh Ringer, Ryan Brotherton, and Cole Burton, talked with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger and Rob Moorhead, following their team’s Semi-State victory!. Area Scores. Class 4A Regional 12. East Central 24, Roncalli 21 in OT. Will play New Prairie, who defeated Kokomo,...
JCD, EC split in boys middle school hoops
Jac-Cen-Del and East Central split in boys’ middle school basketball action Thursday night in Osgood. The Eagles got the Trojans 40-35 in the 7th-grade game. Parker Pindell 14 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound, 1 assist;. Preston Asche 2 points, 1 rebound;. Aiden Maloney 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks;
St. Anthony Live Nativity living on 36 years strong
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5 to 9 pm on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all. St. Anthony’s Live Nativity Celebration started humbly in 1986 and has grown...
South Ripley 7th Grade Boys Basketball
South Ripley 7th grade beat Shawe 51-15 to make their record 9-0. Leaders for the team were Eli Gilpin 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block – Landon Werner 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals – Blake Gunter 8 points, 6 rebounds and Keeton Miller 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Sunman-Dearborn continues to see Strategic Plan alignment and progress
St. Leon, IN — Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation approved a new five-year strategic plan in June, 2022. The school is already seeing progress towards the goals and objectives as well as significant alignment. The plan creates objectives and goals in the areas of Core Instruction, Resources, Financial, Culture/Climate/Safety, and...
Sentence handed down to man convicted of injuring Westport deputy marshal
Decatur County, IN — A Westport man was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Circuit Court following his conviction last month on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement. Mark Smith was accused of running from Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Damon Land...
Felon pleads guilty, receives 16 years for firearm possession
Decatur County, IN — An Indianapolis man was handed a 16-year sentence in Decatur Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony) as well being a Habitual Offender. Michael Ryan Jorgensen was sentenced by Judge Tim...
