Washington State

Bleacher Report

College Football Winners and Losers from Week 12

Saturday started with unbelievable, last-minute wins for two of the College Football Playoffs' top four teams, and the exciting play continued throughout the day. Every team in the top four of the standings was tested in a major way. Then No. 5 Tennessee was embarrassed by South Carolina, giving up 63 points to cap a wild-and-wacky day of action.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season

Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bleacher Report

7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023

It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Bleacher Report

NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts

Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bleacher Report

Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Steve Wilks Likely to Be 'Seriously Considered' for Panthers Full-Time HC

The Carolina Panthers are "seriously" considering interim head coach Steve Wilks for the team's full-time coaching gig, per Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. "Five games through his 12-contest tryout, Wilks has impressed Panthers leadership enough that he is expected to be seriously considered for the full-time job after the season, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation," Williams wrote.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars...
Bleacher Report

Pretender or Contender: Which Surprise NHL Teams Are For Real?

It's been a revealing six weeks. And while the usual stick-wielding suspects from Boston, Vegas, Carolina and Tampa Bay are among the NHL's top 10 teams heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, there are several others surprisingly still lingering with the elite. Two teams that failed to reach the playoffs...

