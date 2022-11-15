ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
The Independent

Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
BBC

Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'

Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy