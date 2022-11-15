Read full article on original website
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.
Ed-itorial: Can the end of this Saints season come quick enough?
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spoke up about losing his job as the saints starting quarterback.
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Broncos' Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak
Broncos Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak, son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, called plays for Vikings last season.
ESPN: Odell Beckham Jr. Talking to Teams; Contract 'to Wait Until After Thanksgiving'
Despite already receiving offers from teams, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to make a decision about his future, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl, but he's received significant interest in...
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023
It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts
Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The receiver's return could also be tied to the Rams' chances of contention after a 3-6 start to the season. "If Los Angeles' struggles continue, it most certainly...
NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps
The Arizona Cardinals do not play until Monday night, so their fans have Sunday games to watch without their team. The Cardinals and 49ers play on Monday night on ESPN for the final game of Week 11. The Sunday night game on NBC is and AFC West battle of the...
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Blazers' Damian Lillard Expects to Miss Games After Calf Injury in Loss to Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard expects to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after suffering a calf injury in Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz. Lillard told reporters after the game he doesn't believe the injury is as serious as the calf strain he picked up earlier in the season.
Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter...
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 11
Week 11 could end up a being massive one for the New England Patriots' playoff hopes. The Patriots come out of the bye to face the New York Jets, who sit one game ahead of them in the AFC East and AFC wild-card standings. New England needs to first take...
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards
Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
