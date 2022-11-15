Read full article on original website
Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
Attorney: Teen squeegee worker charged in driver's fatal shooting to enter plea; Family 'devastated'
A teenage squeegee worker charged in a fatal shooting will plead guilty and his case will go to juvenile court, the teen's attorney told 11 News. Defense attorney Warren Brown told 11 News that prosecutors have agreed to send the case to juvenile court and that the teen will plead guilty to manslaughter.
Mass Shooting Threat Clears Courtroom During Darrell Brooks' Sentencing
Victims of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade were giving their impact statements as part of his two-day sentence hearing when a mass shooting threat cleared the courtroom.
‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob
A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’
Randy Jinx was removed from the bench in 2021 by the COJ (Court of the Judiciary), but denied most of the claims and appealed the ruling. The post Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Video: White college student calls Black student the N-word, now faces criminal charges
A White student at the University of Kentucky is facing criminal charges after hurling racial slurs and attempting to punch a Black student employee working at a dorm.
Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt
BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022."I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they...
