Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas becomes bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Arkansas defense came to play in this matchup. On the Rebels first possession, Jaxson Dart fumbles the ball and Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders recovers it. Unfortunately, the...
fox16.com
Hog game day: Arkansas beats Ole Miss 42-27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The end of college football season is almost upon us as the Razorbacks play there last home game of the season on Saturday. The Hogs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium against the University of Mississippi. Fans at home can watch the game on on ESPN or the ESPN App.
fox16.com
Hogs take down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27, now bowl eligible
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took control of the game early against No. 14 Ole Miss and won 42-27 before 71,365 fans at Razorback Stadium on senior night to become bowl eligible before facing Missouri on Friday. The Hogs led 35-6 at halftime and then scored on the second play of...
fox16.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players talk about beating Ole Miss, becoming bowl eligible
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are going bowling. The Hogs took down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible. Sam Pittman and some of his players talked about the big win and what it means to be bowl eligible after the game.
fox16.com
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
fox16.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
fox16.com
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
fox16.com
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
fox16.com
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas tradition?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since it’s senior night, this week’s PTN Faceoff topic is best Arkansas tradition. Our KNWA evening co-anchors Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms shares what they think is the best tradition at Arkansas. To vote on who won the Faceoff, head to the link...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Comments / 0