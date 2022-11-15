Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Christian Wood scores 28 points off bench Friday against Nuggets
Christian Wood scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out one assist and grabbing eight rebounds in the Mavericks' 127-99 win over the Nuggets. Wood has now reached double-figures in scoring in four of his last five games for the Mavericks, averaging 18.2 points per game on 56.3% shooting from the field. The 26-year-old forward will hope to continue to give the Mavericks a solid supporting player to do-it-all star Luka Doncic, averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while posting an impressive 28.0% usage rate.
fantasypros.com
CJ McCollum stuffs stat sheet in Friday's loss to Celtics
CJ McCollum stuffed the stat sheet for the Pelicans Friday night, recording three steals, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists, and scoring 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3PT) in a 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. McCollum has now scored at least 13 points in four of his...
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine benched in Friday's loss to Magic
Zach LaVine struggled from the field before being benched by the Bulls Friday night, scoring just four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 108-107 loss to the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine failed to score at least 21...
fantasypros.com
Jonas Valanciunas quiet in Friday's loss to Celtics
Jonas Valanciunas had a quiet performance Friday night for the Pelicans, scoring just 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing four rebounds in a 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. Valanciunas has struggled of late on the offensive end for the Pelicans,...
fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic records triple-double in Friday's win over Nuggets
Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double for the Mavericks Friday night, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out 11 assists, and scoring 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3PT, 9-11 FT) while also recording one steal in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic has now posted a triple-double in two of...
fantasypros.com
Herbert Jones grabs seven rebounds Friday against Celtics
Herbert Jones grabbed seven rebounds while also dishing out two assists, recording three steals, and scoring 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) in the Pelicans' 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. Jones has been quietly productive of late for the Pelicans, scoring at least 10 points in...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Cameron Payne, Larry Nance Jr., Cam Reddish (Week 5)
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
fantasypros.com
Royce O’neale triple-doubles in win over the Trail Blazers
Royce O’neale totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3PT), ten rebounds, eleven assists, and one block in the Nets’ 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. O’neale triple-doubled in the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, putting together arguably his strongest performance of the year. He also scored the go-ahead bucket with fractions of a second left on the clock to lift the Nets to a much-needed win. This season O’neale has averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. It’s performances like these that keep O’neale in the picture from a fantasy perspective. He has the talent; however, his inconsistency in producing high-impact performances can make it hard to invest in him for fantasy lineups.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid flirts with triple-double in win
Joel Embiid dropped 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with 1 rebounds and eight assists in Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid continued his stretch of dominance on Friday, falling just two assists shy of a 32-point triple-double in a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had to be the key player for Philadelphia in the absence of three starters, but he was exceptional and was able to carry them. He has been elite this year and will be a high-end fantasy option season-long.
fantasypros.com
Cole Kmet participates in full Friday
TE Cole Kmet (thigh) logged a full practice on Friday after being absent and limited on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (chicagobears.com) After starting the season slowly, Kmet has caught fire in recent weeks alongside the resurgence of QB Justin Fields. Kmet has caught five touchdowns in the last three weeks after having zero beforehand. With 13 targets in his last two games and a favorable matchup, Kmet is a low-end TE1 if he plays.
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss to Suns
Stephen Curry flirted with a triple-double for the Warriors Wednesday night, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out six assists, and scoring 50 points (17-28 FG, 7-11 3PT, 9-9 FT) in a 130-119 loss to the Suns. Fantasy Impact:. Curry finished with at least 40 points for the third time in his...
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points in Thursday's loss to Clippers
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in the Pistons' 96-91 win over the Clippers. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five games for the...
fantasypros.com
Colt McCoy not on injury report for Monday
Colt McCoy is not on Arizona's injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) McCoy was dealing with a knee issue that initially jeopardized his status for Monday, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is presumably set to play on Monday. The status of Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains up in the air still, so it's unknown if the veteran will get the start or not.
Bad beats, a close call and a 'meaningless' FG highlight weekend in betting
Jason Fitz recaps some of the wildest plays and worst bad beats from the weekend, including a missed conversion potentially costing TCU and a Stanford kick to hit the over.
Scorebook Live
BIG SHOW TIP OFF: Parkview suffers first loss to Kansas City team
By Steve Andrews FORT SMITH – North Kansas City sophomore Avian Webb has been working on his jump shot the past three months, itching for the new season to begin. And Saturday afternoon he put it on display at the ’22 Big Show Tip Off Showcase at Northside High School. The 5-foot-11 guard ...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (11/18)
That Thursday card was awesome, and it has me ready to keep rolling here. I had one of my best nights of the season, and we’re back to another monster card here. We have 11 games making up this Friday’s slate, giving us a massive player pool to break down. The only concern is that we have numerous players on the injury report, and there’ll surely be a million things that change before the 7ET DFS buzzer. With that in mind, let’s take a peek at the schedule and odds!
Aaron Nesmith latest Pacers bench player to rise to occasion
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to shoot from the right elbow, Aaron Nesmith was on his toes but not in motion in the right corner, patiently waiting in case the Pacers point guard tried to dish it off to him for a catch-and-shoot 3. Even once Haliburton faded away and...
