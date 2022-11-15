Read full article on original website
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
Sabres claim former No. 10 overall pick off waivers
The Sabres have added some extra depth up front as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that they have claimed center Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Wild back at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Nico Sturm. They were hoping that a change of scenery would help Jost unlock the potential he showed in the past that made him the 10th overall pick in 2016. He was a little better down the stretch last season with six points in 21 games, which gave them cause for a little bit of optimism heading into this season.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting versus Vegas
Skinner will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports. This will be Skinner's third straight start, as it appears he's starting to eat into Jack Campbell's role. The 24-year-old Skinner has given up four goals on 73 shots over his last two games, though he'll have a tough task Saturday against the Western Conference's top team.
109th Grey Cup primer: Can Argos stop Bombers from cementing dynasty?
The 109th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is a championship rematch 72 years in the making and one that is somehow, in a nine-team league, incredibly rare. These two historic franchises have played each other for Lord Grey's chalice just six times. Their last meeting was the infamous "Mud Bowl" of 1950 - about eight years before the CFL officially formed. Back then, the East and West Divisions were separate leagues, and amateur teams were still allowed to compete for Lord Grey's chalice. So yeah, some things have changed since.
2022 CFL Awards: Collaros, Rourke make history, Bombers clean up
The Canadian Football League handed out its annual awards Thursday, and the list of winners was tinted blue and gold for a second straight year. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were handsomely rewarded for their 15-win season, claiming four of the league's major awards at the ceremony in Regina, Saskatchewan. Here's...
