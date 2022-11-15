ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit

Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
The Comeback

USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup

Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fifa look 'frustrated' by Qatar criticism says Colin Jackson

Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing. Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people. Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017...

