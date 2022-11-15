Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa look 'frustrated' by Qatar criticism says Colin Jackson
Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing. Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people. Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017...
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
BBC
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beats Gerwyn Price to reach semi-finals
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to beat reigning champion Gerwyn Price 16-13 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts. Wales' Price, 37, was looking to win his fourth title in five years at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Dutchman Van Barneveld came back from 8-3 down to...
F1: Champion Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Red Bull – live reaction
Max Verstappen claimed his 15th race win of a remarkable season while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took second in the drivers’ championship
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'looking forward' to leaving 2022 car frustrations in past
Lewis Hamilton says he is "looking forward" to the last time he drives this year's Mercedes - or "this thing", as he put it after qualifying at the final race of the season. Before that time, Hamilton still has Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to get through, and then a final day of testing on Tuesday at the Yas Marina circuit.
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
