MEXC celebrates 10m user milestone with brand color change
MEXC, a leading crypto exchange offering spot, futures, and ETF trading, among other services, recorded its ten millionth user in September 2022. Effective November 18, the platform is making a major brand color change to increase recognition of what it symbolizes, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Transition to...
BC.GAME’s World Cup Carnival Offers $2.1M and a Tesla in Prizes
Willemstad, Curaçao, 18th November, 2022, Chainwire. To mark the FIFA World Cup 2022, online gaming platform BC.GAME is offering multi-million dollar prizes via its Coco’s Carnival portal. Crypto Casino BC.GAME is a major World Cup advocate thanks to its sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association. Throughout 2022, BC.GAME...
This week in crypto: The FTX saga continues to unfold
Companies affected by FTX’s recent collapse are starting to come out, with bankruptcy filing currently underway. FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, a move that saw one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, crumble. Several companies have come out over the past few days to reveal the losses incurred from FTX’s collapse.
