Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals. Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road. According to the National Association […]
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
Robbery reported at casino west of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a reported robbery in the 4000 block of Flamingo Road, near Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
