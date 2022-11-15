Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO