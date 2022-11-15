Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. equity funds record biggest weekly inflow in over 10 months
(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds drew massive inflows in the week to Nov. 16 as signs of cooling inflation soothed investor worries of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
ihodl.com
Canadian Bitcoin Exchange Bitvo Ends Deal with FTX
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its previously announced acquisition agreement with FTX Canada Inc. and FTX Trading Ltd., the company said in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Calgary-based trading platform noted it has...
ihodl.com
Crypto Lending Platform Vauld Has $10M Stuck in FTX Accounts
Cryptocurrency lending platform Vauld has $10 million in accounts from bankrupt FTX. FTX is reportedly one of Vauld's partner cryptocurrency exchanges. Tomorrow, November 19, the platform will hold a meeting involving representatives of the creditors' committee and a potential buyer, its competitor Nexo. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
kitco.com
Two reasons why gold prices are moving higher - Pierre Lassonde on crypto and U.S. Dollar
On Tuesday, Lassonde spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich. Since co-founding Franco-Nevada in the 1960s, Pierre Lassonde saw his company grow to behemoth in the royalty and streaming space with a current market cap of over $34 billion. Lassonde said that 2023 should be a good year for gold. With cryptocurrency in the doldrums and the U.S. dollar weakening, gold should get a lift.
ihodl.com
Genesis Trading Suspends Fund Withdrawals
Crypto platform Genesis Trading has just suspended the withdrawal of funds and issuance of new loans coinciding with "increased demand" from customers following the collapse of FTX. The changes have reportedly not affected trading operations in the spot and derivatives markets, as well as custody services, which remain "fully operational."
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 States
By Coolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years
This is unquestionably the Oracle of Omaha's favorite stock to buy.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005038/en/ Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)
kitco.com
TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023
(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
BofA Is No Longer Bullish On Coinbase: 'Fallout From FTX Clouds Outlook'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN traded lower by 4.9% on Friday after the stock was hit by a Wall Street analyst downgrade. The Coinbase Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Buy to Neutral and cut her price target from $77 to $50. The Coinbase Takeaways: In the...
cryptopotato.com
$11K or $9K: Bitcoin’s Expected Bottom Based on Previous Bear Markets
If history is any indication, bitcoin could be primed for more price slumps. The past year or so has not been kind to the primary cryptocurrency, following many industry and macroeconomic adversities. Even though the asset has lost roughly 80% of its value since the all-time high last November, some...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s Temasek Says Its $275 Million FTX Investment Is Now Worth Zero
Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company possessing a portfolio that is worth $403 billion, is no longer interested in waiting for the outcome of FTX crypto exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to a statement released by the multinational conglomerate, it will “write down” its $275 million investment that...
ihodl.com
Spanish Regulator Grants Bitstamp Digital Asset Provider License
Crypto exchange Bitstamp has just obtained a digital asset service provider license in Spain. From now on, the company can operate throughout Spain in full compliance with AML and CFT regulations. Bitstamp has committed to comply with the new advertising requirements related to digital assets. The consideration of the application...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years
Chasing yield can be a dangerous pursuit, but this high-yield stock is one worth locking up.
u.today
FTX Advisers Find Only $740 Million in Crypto, While Liquidity Gap Stands at $8 Billion
Bloomberg has reported that bankruptcy advisers, who are overseeing FTX now and prior to that also oversaw that of Enron Corp, have found only a small amount of funds in FTX’s crypto wallets and cash compared to the amount, which the liquidity gap is believed to be now - $8 billion.
