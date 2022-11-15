ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ihodl.com

Canadian Bitcoin Exchange Bitvo Ends Deal with FTX

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its previously announced acquisition agreement with FTX Canada Inc. and FTX Trading Ltd., the company said in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Calgary-based trading platform noted it has...
ihodl.com

Crypto Lending Platform Vauld Has $10M Stuck in FTX Accounts

Cryptocurrency lending platform Vauld has $10 million in accounts from bankrupt FTX. FTX is reportedly one of Vauld's partner cryptocurrency exchanges. Tomorrow, November 19, the platform will hold a meeting involving representatives of the creditors' committee and a potential buyer, its competitor Nexo. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
kitco.com

Two reasons why gold prices are moving higher - Pierre Lassonde on crypto and U.S. Dollar

On Tuesday, Lassonde spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich. Since co-founding Franco-Nevada in the 1960s, Pierre Lassonde saw his company grow to behemoth in the royalty and streaming space with a current market cap of over $34 billion. Lassonde said that 2023 should be a good year for gold. With cryptocurrency in the doldrums and the U.S. dollar weakening, gold should get a lift.
ihodl.com

Genesis Trading Suspends Fund Withdrawals

Crypto platform Genesis Trading has just suspended the withdrawal of funds and issuance of new loans coinciding with "increased demand" from customers following the collapse of FTX. The changes have reportedly not affected trading operations in the spot and derivatives markets, as well as custody services, which remain "fully operational."
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
cryptopotato.com

$11K or $9K: Bitcoin’s Expected Bottom Based on Previous Bear Markets

If history is any indication, bitcoin could be primed for more price slumps. The past year or so has not been kind to the primary cryptocurrency, following many industry and macroeconomic adversities. Even though the asset has lost roughly 80% of its value since the all-time high last November, some...
bitcoinist.com

Singapore’s Temasek Says Its $275 Million FTX Investment Is Now Worth Zero

Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company possessing a portfolio that is worth $403 billion, is no longer interested in waiting for the outcome of FTX crypto exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to a statement released by the multinational conglomerate, it will “write down” its $275 million investment that...
ihodl.com

Spanish Regulator Grants Bitstamp Digital Asset Provider License

Crypto exchange Bitstamp has just obtained a digital asset service provider license in Spain. From now on, the company can operate throughout Spain in full compliance with AML and CFT regulations. Bitstamp has committed to comply with the new advertising requirements related to digital assets. The consideration of the application...

