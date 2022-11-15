Recent graduate Chris Bouzane, BA ’22 in History and Political Science, was chosen to be among this year’s cohort of the highly competitive UNC Presidential Scholars Program. The Presidential Scholar program is designed to expose recent UNC System graduates to the full breadth of the System through a variety of functions inside and outside of the office. During their year term, scholars rotate rotate through a variety of cross-functional teams to serve and support the work of the System’s institutions and affiliates. Many Scholars go on to top-ranked graduate programs and launch careers as the leaders of tomorrow. UNCG News caught up with Bouzane to learn more about his experience.

2 DAYS AGO