ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton-Manteo rematch on tap

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vc5lJ_0jBOOke100
Clinton’s Walker Spell makes a play for possession of the ball against Manteo defender last year

Clinton Dark Horses are having themselves a great year. After handily taking there two first victories, the Horses have been met with some strong resistance. Both of their most recent games have been decided by just a point. They beat Spring Creek 2-1, then fell behind 2-0 to Franklin Academy only to tie up and win in overtime, 3-2.

Upcoming, they have to faceoff against the Redskins of Manteo. This will be another close match and definitely worth the time. This isn’t their first time taking on the Redskins. Just last year, they were stopped from advancing when they lost to Manteo, 2-1 in overtime.

Both have had strong stats this year and they faced similar opponents that Clinton had beaten. The only team Manteo beat that Clinton hadn’t was James Kenan. Manteo has allowed less goals this year touting an incredibly stingy 15, ten points less than the Dark Horses at 25. However, Clinton all year has been a highly charged, offense heavy powerhouse. They more than made up for the points against them, bringing into Tuesday’s match 125 points this year. Manteo has only 68.

Clinton’s three biggest weapons for this upcoming game are Daniel Adasiak, Addiel Avellaneda and Walker Spell. Adasiak and Avellaneda are 5th and 11th in the 2A East division in goals with 34 and 25 respectively. Spell has been a playmaker all year putting the ball where it needs to be for scoring chances. In the 2A East, he is second with 24. Not far behind is Daniel (22) in third and Avelandeda (19) in fourth.

Clinton will have to break past the Redskins keeper Jonathan Hernandez. He is a monster in front of the net, with an average Goals Against at .641. He has 33 saves and 11 shutouts to his name.

Clinton will be traveling out to Manteo to take on the Redskins on Tuesday. Inclement weather is expected, so the date may change. Time is set for 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets

The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy