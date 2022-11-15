LimeWire made a spectacular debut in Decentraland as one of the main stages at the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland this past week. The LimeWire stage hosted heavy-hitting headliners like Soulja Boy, A$AP TyY, Quincy, and Elijah Blake, as well as many other talented artists like EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin, Orrin and more. In all, it included 17 artists, 4 days, and 927 minutes of exclusive performances and music.

