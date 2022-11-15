ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Greek court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics

ATHENS (Reuters) – A Greek court has acquitted three activists detained in October 2021 after unfurling banners at the Athens Acropolis opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, their lawyer and activists said on Thursday. Those acquitted were 19-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang, 22-year-old Hong Kongese-American Joey Siu and a...
104.1 WIKY

COP27: China’s climate envoy says expects cooperation with U.S. to continue

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close. China and the United States are the...
104.1 WIKY

Banksy says fashion retailer Guess ‘helped themselves’ to his work

LONDON (Reuters) – Renowned graffiti artist Banksy on Friday criticised fashion retailer Guess, saying it had used his work without permission, and invited shoplifters to pay the London shop a visit. Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted a photo of Guess’ Regent Street store in...
104.1 WIKY

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
104.1 WIKY

States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
104.1 WIKY

EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
104.1 WIKY

Greeks march to commemorate 1973 student uprising

ATHENS (Reuters) – Thousands of Greeks marched through central Athens on Thursday to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta which then ruled the country. The annual march to the embassy of the United States, which many Greeks accuse...
104.1 WIKY

Bulgaria charges five people in connection with Istanbul blast

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, the country’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
104.1 WIKY

Nine die, one missing in apartment block collapse in Russia’s far east

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nine people have been found dead in the rubble of a five-storey apartment block that partially collapsed on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, the regional governor said on Saturday, and emergency services were searching for one still missing. Russian news agencies said the collapse appeared...
104.1 WIKY

Guatemala finds hundreds of pre-Hispanic artifacts in U.S. couple’s house

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Over 1,200 Mayan antiques were found at the house of two U.S. citizens in Guatemala, authorities said on Thursday, days after the same couple was arrested and later released for stealing historical artifacts. Authorities on Wednesday found 722 archaeological pieces in various sizes and materials...
104.1 WIKY

Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
104.1 WIKY

Australia condemns North Korean missile launch

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. “These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” said...
104.1 WIKY

UKMTO aware of drone circling vessel in Gulf of Oman -statement

DUBAI (Reuters) – Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was aware of a vessel being circled by a 12-inch unmanned aerial vehicle on Friday in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Muscat. The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said...
104.1 WIKY

Explainer – COP27: What is ‘Loss and Damage’ funding, and who should pay?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The question of whether rich nations should offer funding to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disaster has dominated negotiations among nearly 200 countries at this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt. The COP27 summit follows a year of such disasters, from floods that...
104.1 WIKY

Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy