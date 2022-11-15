Read full article on original website
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
Carol Ossesia
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
Judith A. Allaman
Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 28, 1943 in Oil City; daughter of the late Leland and Susan Taylor Allaman of Shippenville. Judy worked numerous jobs throughout her life including: the...
UPDATE: Weather-related Speed Limit Reductions on Interstate 80 Lifted in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
According to 511Pa, the speed limit that was reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area was lifted at about 5:00 p.m. Friday. The affected areas included I-80 Eastbound and Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 45 PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and in Jefferson County between Exit 78: PA 36 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81 PA 28 Hazen, according to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs.
Beverly Jean Wells
Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022. Born on July 16, 1941, in Deanville, she was the daughter of Glenn P. and E. Lucille (Shindledecker) Truitt. She was married on September 29,...
Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA
The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses. Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets. General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc. Requirements:. High school diploma...
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
Police Make Arrest In Lawrence Co. Homicide
Police have made an arrest in a homicide case in Lawrence County. According to state police, the investigation began back on November 3rd when a passerby driving on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township noticed a man unresponsive on the ground by his car. An autopsy found that 40-year-old Joseph...
Seniors given 30-day-notice to leave Butler care home
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 7, a letter was sent out to residents and their families with a 30-day notice to leave a Butler County personal care home. Now, families are scrambling, trying to relocate their loved ones. “Thirty days is laughable,” said Jessica Hoyson, the daughter of...
Alice MacVay
Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Ellwood City man publishes Christmas tale for children
ELLWOOD CITY – Gaetano "Guy" Calabro of Ellwood City recently published a children's book, "The Birth of Baby Jesus: The First Noel – We Were There!''. It's the story of the birth of Jesus from the annunciation to the presentation in the Temple told by the animals that were there.
Mother Held for Court in Fentanyl-Overdose Death of Two-Year-Old
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Cooperstown woman facing murder charges in the fentanyl-overdose death of her two-year-old son were held for court on Monday. According to court documents, charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole Goreczny moved forward during a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 14. The following...
I-80 reopened near DuBois following hours-long closure due to fatal crash, weather
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — According to PennDOT's 511 PA alert page, Interstate 80 eastbound, near the DuBois exit, has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a fatal crash and snow squalls in the area. Clearfield County coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that her office was called...
