ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: Titans' Caleb Farley likely to have back surgery, miss rest of season

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNx0F_0jBONyik00

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley suffered a back injury during the Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos that could end his 2022 season.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Farley is feared to have suffered a herniated disc in his back, and the injury will likely require surgery, which would end Farley’s sophomore campaign.

If Farley goes under the knife, it would be the third back surgery he has had. Concerns over the Virginia Tech product’s back led to his slide in the 2021 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old has had a disastrous start to his career.

Farley suffered a torn ACL in 2021, the second of his football career. After recovering, Farley was expected to grab a starting role this season but was beaten out by rookie Roger McCreary.

He still saw snaps early on in the season thanks to injuries in the secondary, but Farley struggled mightily and had been relegated to special teams duty the last four games.

This latest injury will only set his development back further, which is bad news for a player who was already moving in the wrong direction.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Big risers, fallers at QB in new 2-round projections

As the college football season winds down, there have been some intriguing developments when it comes to the draft stock of some of this year’s top quarterback prospects. While Kentucky’s Will Levis came into the year with lofty expectations (and remains a top-five pick in many current projections), his disappointing 2022 campaign has some wondering whether or not he’s worthy of a first-round selection. Florida’s Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the kind of production through the air that some might have hoped for, but is his rare talent enough to still see him come off the board in the top 10?
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and stream Week 11 game

The Chicago Bears (3-7) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their three-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where Chicago’s offense continues to shine behind quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are averaging 31 points per game over the last four games, and Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players. Fields and the offense will have a chance to keep that hot streak going against this struggling Falcons defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham expected to visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

Macro and micro; always in a battle for most relevance. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are currently in a tight battle for the second-best record in the NFL’s best conference ever. The NFC East has been having a historically good season. With a combined 26 wins against just 11 losses, the division has the best combined record at this point and right on the heels of Week 11’s action will come the next head-to-head matchup.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy