Report: Titans' Caleb Farley likely to have back surgery, miss rest of season

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley suffered a back injury during the Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos that could end his 2022 season.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Farley is feared to have suffered a herniated disc in his back, and the injury will likely require surgery, which would end Farley’s sophomore campaign.

If Farley goes under the knife, it would be the third back surgery he has had. Concerns over the Virginia Tech product’s back led to his slide in the 2021 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old has had a disastrous start to his career.

Farley suffered a torn ACL in 2021, the second of his football career. After recovering, Farley was expected to grab a starting role this season but was beaten out by rookie Roger McCreary.

He still saw snaps early on in the season thanks to injuries in the secondary, but Farley struggled mightily and had been relegated to special teams duty the last four games.

This latest injury will only set his development back further, which is bad news for a player who was already moving in the wrong direction.