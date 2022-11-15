ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Future first responders participate in major accident drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

AMR Major Accident Drill

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

242 Citations for Driving Offenses this Past Week During Second "Operation Fall Brakes"

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Citations were issued to drivers on 242 driving offenses during the second “Operation Fall Brakes” enforcement and education event last Wednesday, November 9, 2022. During the event, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies saturated Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway to stop aggressive driving.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County

According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

