wvlt.tv
Future first responders participate in major accident drill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
themoorecountynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Tennessee
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Tennessee using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
Nashville construction site shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee
The man accused of shooting a co-worker at a construction site in Nashville Tuesday night has been taken into custody in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Some of the Lowest Prices on Fuel in Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Tennessee has the 7th lowest price of regular unleaded fuel in the nation right now, with an average price of $3.24 per gallon throughout the Volunteer State. Throughout Rutherford County, Wednesday marked the first day in over 12-months that LaVergne had the cheapest average price of regular...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
242 Citations for Driving Offenses this Past Week During Second "Operation Fall Brakes"
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Citations were issued to drivers on 242 driving offenses during the second “Operation Fall Brakes” enforcement and education event last Wednesday, November 9, 2022. During the event, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies saturated Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway to stop aggressive driving.
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County
According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
Father of murdered Tennessee nurse lunges at suspects in court
The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them when seeing them.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
