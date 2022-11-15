According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO