Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby Cities
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for Shelter
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact Division
Johnson City Press
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened Friday after the city of Kingsport purchasing the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38 honoree.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces Christmas events, including parade, tree lighting
The city of Kingsport announced Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
Johnson City Press
Local groups seek sponsors for Wreaths Across America
MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there. How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends...
Johnson City Press
Boys & Girls Club and American Legion partner to feed children
The Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County partnered with American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 to provide a Thanksgiving meal for the children in their program on Thursday. Children were also given bikes, school supplies, coats and food to bring home among other things as part of...
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City Press
Ho! Ho! Ho! Breakfast with Santa’s Helper returns Saturday
KINGSPORT — If Buddy the elf were here, he might be shouting “Santa’s coming” — as Old St. Nick is slated to arrive in Kingsport on Saturday around 3 p.m. aboard the Santa Special. Before that, the young and young-at-heart can enjoy Breakfast with Santa’s...
Johnson City Press
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
Johnson City boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Animal Shelter reduces cost of adult cats to $10
The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is currently adopting out their adult cats for only $10. They are hoping that lowering the cost will increase the number of cats that get adopted. They are considering most cats in their care 6 months and older as eligible for the discount, as they are old enough for vaccines and to be spayed or neutered.
Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center […]
Johnson City Press
United Way of Greater Kingsport announces raising $2.6 million for campaign
United Way of Greater Kingsport revealed Thursday that it had raised $2,608,201.06 as it nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign. “We are seeing the community step up,” Greg Perdue, 2022 campaign chairman for the United Way. “We are seeing the community step up and meet the challenge.”
Johnson City Press
No leads in lynching marker theft
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County. Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa's greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill passes resolutions related to property, job positions and financials
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay. The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
Johnson City Press
Juvenile arrested for animal cruelty
The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile, of Johnson City, on Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals. At approximately 09:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release/ Upon investigation, it was determined that a juvenile in the home had injured one of the family pets.
