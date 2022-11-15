Titans signing linebacker Andre Smith to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are adding a linebacker to their practice squad ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

According to his agent, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Titans are signing linebacker Andre Smith to the practice squad after a recent workout last week.

Here’s a little of what we wrote on Smith after news broke of his workout:

Smith was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and has played in 46 games (no starts) over four seasons, two with the Panthers and two with the Buffalo Bills. The North Carolina product has recorded 27 tackles and forced and recovered one fumble.

Smith was most recently on the Buffalo Bills but was cut after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The signing of Smith comes on the heels of Tennessee losing linebacker Zach Cunningham for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Fellow linebacker David Long also suffered a stinger injury during the victory over the Denver Broncos, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

The good news is Long was listed as limited on the Titans’ Monday injury report, although that was an estimation.