Carol Ossesia
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
Mona L. Messer
Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022 at Brookville Hospital. Born on May 25, 1933 in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Esler Ewing. She was a graduate of Tarentum High School and spent her life as a homemaker.
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Tucker Myers
Tucker Myers served our country in the United States Army. Name: Thomas F. Myers (Tucker) Tucker Myers was a sergeant in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He also served the community through his memberships with St. Stephen’s Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was...
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
Alice MacVay
Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
Sophia Jo Wilson
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
Mercer County rep to serve on DA impeachment panel
A mercer County representative will serve on the impeachment panel against the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,
Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship
CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. (Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation
BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge
BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system. Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June,...
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
