ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Carol Ossesia

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
SLIGO, PA
explore venango

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Mona L. Messer

Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022 at Brookville Hospital. Born on May 25, 1933 in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Esler Ewing. She was a graduate of Tarentum High School and spent her life as a homemaker.
CLARINGTON, PA
explore venango

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Sophia Jo Wilson

Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship

CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. (Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation

BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
BADEN, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy