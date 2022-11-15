Read full article on original website
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
Cellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market – FT
MADRID (Reuters) – The European mobile towers market is “pretty much closed” as rising inflation makes it harder for companies to finance new deals and the availability of assets declines, the chief executive of Cellnex told the Financial Times. “M&A activity is over. Material, inorganic growth, for...
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
Tesla stock buyback could come in the next year, as Elon Musk teases investor bonanza
One of the factors in a buyback decision could be the lawsuit against CEO Elon Musk and Tesla over his pay package, which consists of stock options.
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
Fitch downgrades Mexico’s Unifin to ‘D’ on bankruptcy proceedings
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Mexican leasing firm Unifin Financiera’s long and short-term local and foreign currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to ‘D’ from ‘RD’ due to the firm’s announced restructuring process. “The downgrades reflect that a bankruptcy proceeding is ongoing,...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
U.S. existing home sales plunge in October; prices still elevated
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans. Existing home sales dropped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate...
China COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus case numbers held steady in China near April peaks on Sunday as many shops and restaurants in Beijing’s most populous district were shut and schools in the area said classes would go online for the coming week. China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in...
Explainer – COP27: What is ‘Loss and Damage’ funding, and who should pay?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The question of whether rich nations should offer funding to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disaster has dominated negotiations among nearly 200 countries at this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt. The COP27 summit follows a year of such disasters, from floods that...
