CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Cameron Peters was one sandbag away from becoming the World’s Strongest Man. His right knee had other plans. The 2016 Clarion-Limestone graduate was exploding through a lift on the last bag of that event in the competition at the World Final in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday when he felt something in his right knee pop.

