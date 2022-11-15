ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tylersburg, PA

Carol Ossesia

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
SLIGO, PA
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
EMLENTON, PA
Beverly Jean Wells

Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022. Born on July 16, 1941, in Deanville, she was the daughter of Glenn P. and E. Lucille (Shindledecker) Truitt. She was married on September 29,...
DISTANT, PA
Mona L. Messer

Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022 at Brookville Hospital. Born on May 25, 1933 in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late John and Phyllis Esler Ewing. She was a graduate of Tarentum High School and spent her life as a homemaker.
CLARINGTON, PA
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
TIONESTA, PA
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Brian Scott Lindsey

Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side. Born October 31, 1968, in Franklin, Brian was the beloved son of George “Jake” and Nancy (Riddle) Lindsey....
FRANKLIN, PA
Venango County Photo of the Day

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Sophia Jo Wilson

Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
OIL CITY, PA
OH SO CLOSE: Clarion-Limestone Grad Cameron Peters Finishes Fourth at World Strongman Final Despite Knee Injury Suffered During Competition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Cameron Peters was one sandbag away from becoming the World’s Strongest Man. His right knee had other plans. The 2016 Clarion-Limestone graduate was exploding through a lift on the last bag of that event in the competition at the World Final in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday when he felt something in his right knee pop.
CLARION, PA
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Featured Local Job: RNs, LPNs, CNAs and more

Oakwood Heights in Oil City is now hiring RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and more!. Ask about their sign-on bonuses, premium programs with premium rates, and a variety of scheduling options!. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service...
OIL CITY, PA

