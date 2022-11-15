Read full article on original website
Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one. The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing...
Ecuador transfers gang leaders to maximum security prison
QUITO (Reuters) – Two gang leaders who Ecuadorean authorities say are responsible for violence inside prisons were moved to a maximum security facility on Friday, the government said, part of efforts to reduce violence in the country’s chaotic jails. At least five police officers were killed earlier this...
Ukraine welcomes MH17 verdict, wants those who ordered attack to face trial
KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday. The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts...
Bulgaria charges five people in connection with Istanbul blast
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, the country’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
Israeli far-right’s demand for defence post hinders Netanyahu’s coalition bid
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to swiftly form a government faltered on Sunday as a prospective far-right coalition partner demanded the cabinet role of defence minister. A clear right-wing victory in the Nov. 1 ballot – ending nearly four years of political deadlock –...
EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt. EU climate policy...
Greek court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
ATHENS (Reuters) – A Greek court has acquitted three activists detained in October 2021 after unfurling banners at the Athens Acropolis opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, their lawyer and activists said on Thursday. Those acquitted were 19-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang, 22-year-old Hong Kongese-American Joey Siu and a...
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
PARIS (Reuters) – Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option.
Greeks march to commemorate 1973 student uprising
ATHENS (Reuters) – Thousands of Greeks marched through central Athens on Thursday to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta which then ruled the country. The annual march to the embassy of the United States, which many Greeks accuse...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists’ houses over online threats
SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) – Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said. Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New...
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
Brazil’s Lula says UN Security Council needs to change
(Reuters) – Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council needs to change, with the need to have more members representing all the continents. “The UN Security Council needs to change, it needs to have more people representing all continents, and...
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. “Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region … there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 50 tonnes
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police said on Friday they caught over 50 tonnes of marijuana, the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the country and weighing more than an adult humpback whale. Eight farms have been dismantled in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 20 people were...
Vietnam jails dissident for eight years over Facebook posts
HANOI (Reuters) – A Vietnamese court on Friday jailed a dissident for eight years for anti-state activities after he posted on social media commentary critical of the Communist Party and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist...
Exclusive-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency warns it is in funding ‘danger zone’
AMMAN (Reuters) – The global economic crisis has pushed UNRWA, the U.N. agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees, into a “danger zone” that could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate, the agency’s head said on Thursday. UNRWA...
