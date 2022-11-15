Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists’ houses over online threats
SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) – Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said. Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one. The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
104.1 WIKY
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine welcomes MH17 verdict, wants those who ordered attack to face trial
KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
104.1 WIKY
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
104.1 WIKY
Greek court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
ATHENS (Reuters) – A Greek court has acquitted three activists detained in October 2021 after unfurling banners at the Athens Acropolis opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, their lawyer and activists said on Thursday. Those acquitted were 19-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang, 22-year-old Hong Kongese-American Joey Siu and a...
104.1 WIKY
Five injured in Russian strike on aid station near Kherson: Ukraine presidential adviser
KYIV (Reuters) – Five people were injured in a Russian strike on a humanitarian station in southern Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said the attack took place in the town of Bilozerka, just west of the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian troops retook from Russian forces last week. He said the centre had been handing out bread.
104.1 WIKY
Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 50 tonnes
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police said on Friday they caught over 50 tonnes of marijuana, the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the country and weighing more than an adult humpback whale. Eight farms have been dismantled in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 20 people were...
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria charges five people in connection with Istanbul blast
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, the country’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
104.1 WIKY
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli gang leader appears in South African court for extradition hearing
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A suspected Israeli gang leader, arrested by South African police on Thursday in an affluent Johannesburg suburb, appeared in court on Friday for an extradition hearing. The 46-year-old, wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, is attached to a criminal group called the Abergil...
104.1 WIKY
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
104.1 WIKY
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
104.1 WIKY
Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...
104.1 WIKY
Suspected Congolese soldier killed after crossing border – Rwanda ministry
NAIROBI (Reuters) – An unidentified soldier believed to be from the Congolese army has been killed after crossing the border and firing at local security forces on Saturday, Rwanda’s defence ministry said. The soldier entered Rwanda’s Rubavu district and started shooting at Rwanda Defence Force guard towers, the...
Comments / 0