Franklin, PA

Carol Ossesia

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
SLIGO, PA
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
TIONESTA, PA
Beverly Jean Wells

Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022. Born on July 16, 1941, in Deanville, she was the daughter of Glenn P. and E. Lucille (Shindledecker) Truitt. She was married on September 29,...
DISTANT, PA
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
EMLENTON, PA
Sophia Jo Wilson

Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022. Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day. Sophia the daughter of Shelby...
OIL CITY, PA
Brian Scott Lindsey

Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side. Born October 31, 1968, in Franklin, Brian was the beloved son of George “Jake” and Nancy (Riddle) Lindsey....
FRANKLIN, PA
UPDATE: Weather-related Speed Limit Reductions on Interstate 80 Lifted in Venango County, Surrounding Areas

According to 511Pa, the speed limit that was reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area was lifted at about 5:00 p.m. Friday. The affected areas included I-80 Eastbound and Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 45 PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and in Jefferson County between Exit 78: PA 36 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81 PA 28 Hazen, according to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship

CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. (Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

