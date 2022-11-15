According to 511Pa, the speed limit that was reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area was lifted at about 5:00 p.m. Friday. The affected areas included I-80 Eastbound and Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 45 PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and in Jefferson County between Exit 78: PA 36 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81 PA 28 Hazen, according to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO