ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Carol Ossesia

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
SLIGO, PA
explore venango

Judith A. Allaman

Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 28, 1943 in Oil City; daughter of the late Leland and Susan Taylor Allaman of Shippenville. Judy worked numerous jobs throughout her life including: the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager

Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
TIONESTA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snow squall to impact southern Butler County

Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship

CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. (Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WEIRTON, WV
explore venango

Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
EMLENTON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes

A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County

CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries

Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy