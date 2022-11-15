Read full article on original website
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster. Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High...
Carol Ossesia
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
Judith A. Allaman
Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 28, 1943 in Oil City; daughter of the late Leland and Susan Taylor Allaman of Shippenville. Judy worked numerous jobs throughout her life including: the...
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta. She was born November 20, 1955 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Margaret V. (Witherell) Vargason. On August 6, 1983, Faith married David N. Sager...
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
cranberryeagle.com
Snow squall to impact southern Butler County
Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
Merkel Launches Campaign for Venango County Judge
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin attorney Greg Merkel announced on Thursday that he is running for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. “I am excited for...
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Augustus A. and Clara Philomena Schmader Gatesman. Kathy married Joseph D. Schmader on October...
Fundraiser at UPMC Northwest Raises Money for Scholarship
CRANBERRY TWP. (EYT) — The PEC (Practice Environment Council) at UPMC Northwest recently presented a check to the Northwest Hospital Foundation. (Pictured above: from left, Sam Hite, Jane Warner, Executive Director of the Northwest Hospital Foundation Theresa Edder, Cheianne Callen, Molly Prenatt, and Michelle Collins. Missing from the photo were Heidi Boitnott, Cindy Jordan, Alyce Wedekind, Dianne Marsh, Tonya Langworthy, Kim Mahood, and Melissa Smock.)
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills accused of robbing Washington County gas station
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night. According to police, local and state officers took the suspect, identified later as 42-year-old Thomas Terrill Spell, into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
Alice MacVay
Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home November 16, 2022. Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines. Alice graduated from Emlenton High School. She married Oliver “Pete” MacVay in 1960. Together the...
BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge
BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system. Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June,...
Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses. Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets. General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc. Requirements:. High school diploma...
cranberryeagle.com
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
butlerradio.com
Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries
Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
