Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
KFVS12
Crews repair water main break in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue has been repaired in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, said that the water main break was called in over night. At 2:30 p.m., Brennan said the break had been repaired.
suntimesnews.com
Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
suntimesnews.com
Linda Lou Tindall
A funeral will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for 68-year-old Linda Lou Tindall of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 11:59 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 5, 1954 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a daughter of Woodrow and Doris (Gill) Gall, who both preceded...
suntimesnews.com
Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday
CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
wfcnnews.com
Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close
MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
kfmo.com
Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
Atlas Obscura
Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge
Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
suntimesnews.com
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
wfcnnews.com
Five injured in four vehicle crash near Thompsonville
FRANKLIN / SALINE COUNTY - Several people were transported to hospitals following a multi-vehicle accident this morning on Route 34. According to Illinois State Police, the accident occurred this morning on State Highway 34 at approximately 7:29 a.m. near West End Road, around 1 mi south of the Franklin County line.
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Jefferson County Linked to Longtime Missing Person
Jerry Crew's missing person case previously led to a SWAT team shoot-out
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and incidents for the week ending November 11. Arrested Person: 6 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Assault:...
myleaderpaper.com
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
Comments / 0