STE. GENEVIEVE — This information includes highlights from the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education’s Nov. 15, 2022, Regular Meeting. This is an unofficial record. The official Board Minutes are posted on the district website and are located on BoardDocs, linked here (https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/stegen/Board.nsf/Public). The video of the meeting can be found on the district’s Youtube Channel, SGDragonsTV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUXKnSSyt_VykERuEroZmLw).

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO