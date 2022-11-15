Read full article on original website
Randolph County Girl Scouts named All-Star Entrepreneurs
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for...
Ste. Genevieve R-II Board Briefs released
STE. GENEVIEVE — This information includes highlights from the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education’s Nov. 15, 2022, Regular Meeting. This is an unofficial record. The official Board Minutes are posted on the district website and are located on BoardDocs, linked here (https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/stegen/Board.nsf/Public). The video of the meeting can be found on the district’s Youtube Channel, SGDragonsTV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUXKnSSyt_VykERuEroZmLw).
SIU addresses students’ needs during holidays and all year
CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
Christmas on the River celebrates the holiday
CHESTER — Christmas on the River is fast approaching. We invite you to get in the spirit by decorating the outside of your house and yard in the most festive and creative manner and to compete in the holiday home lighting contest. Nominate your own home, your neighbors, family or your friends by submitting an address to the parks and recreation office at city hall. 618-826-1430.
Musical duo Carter and Connelley returns to MDC Cape Nature Center Dec. 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for an exciting evening of nature-themed melodies with special guests Carter and Connelley from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Musical duo Carter and Connelley (seen here) are a regional treasure,...
Ste. Genevieve School District R-II outlines requirement for school board candidates
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the school board in the April 4, 2023 election. There are three positions available, each with a three-year term as director on the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education.
Christ Our Savior FFA Agronomy team
EVANSVILLE, Ill. — The Christ our Savior Agronomy team participated in the Agronomy Career Development Event at Valmeyer. The contest was divided into nine different parts. Team members had to identify weed seeds, weeds, insects & crop seeds. The other five parts were grading or judging corn, soybeans,hay, silage...
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort set for Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are asked to please register online at. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442. “Our waterways are vital to...
Businesses can sign up now for February job and internship fair
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is inviting businesses to register now for the spring 2023 Job and Internship Fair. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Student Center Ballrooms and is designed to connect Salukis with career and internship opportunities.
Young Lady Jacket’s squad falls to Sparta in Round 2 of tourney
CHESTER – A very young Chester Lady Jacket Basketball Team fought extremely hard throughout the entire game in Round 2 of the 2022 Sparta Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament. The Lady Jackets, with one senior, two juniors, 1 sophomore and seven freshmen battled right up until the very end against...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and incidents for the week ending November 11. Arrested Person: 6 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Assault:...
Governor will appoint Randy Ruzicka’s successor as second district commissioner
STE. GENEVIEVE — Randy Ruzicka’s election to the office of Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner opens up an opportunity for someone to fill the Second District Commissioner seat Ruzicka will be vacating December 31, 2022. County Clerk Sue Wolk said the final decision is up to the governor,...
